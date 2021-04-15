ATHLETICS: Over 300 miles last month for Roy

Contact
A County Derry runner has smashed his original target of 250 miles during the month of March to raise money for charity.
Roy Buchanan, of Springwell Running Club, clocked a huge 323 miles throughout last month, raising over £1,300 for Prostate Cancer UK.
A spokesperson for the club said they were proud of Roy.
“After much chafing, blisters and sore toes Roy surpassed his target and finished the month with a magnificent 323 miles covered,” they said.
“More importantly all the miles raised £1330.00 for this worthy charity which is close to his heart. Roy would like to thank everyone who donated and for all the messages of support and encouragement.
“A long and frustrating lockdown is starting to relax with the opportunity for runners to start training together in small groups from the 12th April.
“The cancellation of all running events meant that motivation had to be sought in other areas and one of the best is raising much needed funds for charity.”
As a final hurrah, Roy proudly raised the Prostate Cancer UK flag at the trig point on Binevenagh Mountain, outside Limavady, following a run to the summit.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.