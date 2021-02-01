Derry City start season on the road to newly-promoted Longford Town

Derry City will begin the 2021 SSE Airtricity League season with a trip to newly-promoted Longford Town on Saturday, March 20.

The fixtures for the new campaign have been released and show that the Candystripes are set to play their first Brandywell game against league champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday, March 26.

As it stands, the season has returned to normal scheduling with 36 league games set to be played, running from March until November.

City will conclude their season with away games against Finn Harps and Dundalk while the last game at the Brandywell takes place against Sligo Rovers.

Full fixture list below:

MARCH

20/03 Longford Town A

26/03 Shamrock Rovers H

APRIL

02/04 Waterford H

09/04St. Pat's Athletic A

16/04 Drogheda H

19/04 Dundalk H

24/04 Rovers A

30/04 Bohs A

MAY

03/05 Finn Harps H

07/05 Longford Town H

14/05 Shamrock Rovers A

21/05 Waterford A

24/05 St. Pat's Athletic H

28/05 Drogheda United A

JUNE

11/06 Bohemians H

18/06 Finn Harps A

21/06 Sligo Rovers H

25/06 Dundalk A

JULY

02/07 Waterford H

09/07 St. Pat's Athletic A

16/07 Shamrock Rovers H

31/07 Longford Town A

AUGUST

06/08 Drogheda United H

13/08 Dundalk H

21/08 Sligo Rovers A

SEPTEMBER

03/09 Bohemians A

10/09 Finn Harps H

24/09 Longford Town H

OCTOBER

01/10 Shamrock Rovers A

08/10 Waterford A

15/10 St. Pat's Athletic H

25/10 Drogheda United A

29/10 Bohemians H

NOVEMBER

05/11 Finn Harps A

12/11 Sligo Rovers H

19/11 Dundalk A