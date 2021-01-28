Contact

Walter Figueira is back in red and white for the 2021 season

Figueira eager to put 'frustrating' 2020 behind him

Derry City

Walter Figueira was joint top goal scorer for Derry City last season

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Walter Figueira will play in red and white again in 2021, but not with Derry City.

The former Waterford and Derry forward has agreed a deal with Sligo Rovers, and will play at the Showgrounds this year.

Figueira was Derry City's joint-top goal scorer last year with 4 goals. He also chipped in with 5 assists in 19 appearances for the club.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to playing some exciting football here. The style of play here is very attractive and I feel like I can contribute a lot to the side.

“The manager reassured me he would take care of me with my family and give me the freedom to do what I do best on the pitch. I was very convinced by him and I trust the players we have in the squad. I’m looking forward to it.

“I found it very frustrating last year. The stop-start season and Covid-19 in Derry led to lots of isolating and that and it affected our fitness. It was difficult to get a good run of games. Hopefully I can find the consistency and showcase my ability in the league now.

“Hopefully we can gel as quickly as possible. For the people watching Sligo Rovers next season, we want to put on a show.”

Liam Buckley said: “Walter is a player I have recognised going back to his youth days at Chelsea. We made our interest known quite a few months ago and I’m delighted he has signed today.

“His spells in Waterford and Derry have shown what a good technical player he is. Looking at his ability, I feel Walter can make an even greater impact and we’ve brought him here to do that.

