Darren Cole extends his stay at Derry City

Scottish defender Darren Cole has signed a new deal at Derry City to extend his stay at the Brandywell.

Cole, signed by Kenny Shiels back in 2017, has made 92 appearances and scored 8 goals for the club and has now agreed to stay for his fifth season on Foyleside.

The 28-year old was wanted by Finn Harps as well as a number of other clubs, but having settled in Derry in recent years, he was keen to stay in red and white.

The Scottish defender is now, along with Eoin Toal, the club’s longest serving current player. He celebrated his 29th birthday last week and his return was warmly welcomed by manager Declan Devine.

“Everybody knows the quality that Darren Cole brings to the club” said the City boss.

“He struggled with injury last season but when he is fit there are few better, more versatile defenders in the league.”

“It’s been very difficult for him to get back to full fitness in the middle of a pandemic but Darren is already in the gym and is showing real determination to be ready. With a solid pre-season under his belt we all know how good he can be.”