Conor Glass goal not enough for the Hawks against the West Coast Eagles

A Conor Glass goal wasn't enough as Hawthorn went down (81-49) to the high-flying West Coast Eagles in their Round 12 clash on Sunday.

The former Derry minor GAA captain, know down under as 'Glassy', was recalled by coach Alastair Clarkson to make to his first appearance of the season and his 18th in all.

His goal was just the second of his AFL career after his six-pointer in their 2019 defeat to Essendon.

Glass, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been performing well with the club's reserve team and is playing in a new midfield role.

"West Coast's midfield is pretty strong but I thought we matched them for a large part. There were some signs there for us," Clarkson said in his post-game interview.

The defeat leaves the Hawks third from bottom of the table, with just four wins to their name and eight points off a top-eight spot that would qualify them for the play-offs.

They have six game left, starting with next weekend's game away to Port Adelaide.