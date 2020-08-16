Conor Glass goal not enough for the Hawks against the West Coast Eagles

Contact
A Conor Glass goal wasn't enough as Hawthorn went down (81-49) to the high-flying West Coast Eagles in their Round 12 clash on Sunday.
The former Derry minor GAA captain, know down under as 'Glassy', was recalled by coach Alastair Clarkson to make to his first appearance of the season and his 18th in all.
His goal was just the second of his AFL career after his six-pointer in their 2019 defeat to Essendon.
Glass, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been performing well with the club's reserve team and is playing in a new midfield role.
"West Coast's midfield is pretty strong but I thought we matched them for a large part. There were some signs there for us," Clarkson said in his post-game interview.
The defeat leaves the Hawks third from bottom of the table, with just four wins to their name and eight points off a top-eight spot that would qualify them for the play-offs.
They have six game left, starting with next weekend's game away to Port Adelaide.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Derry championship games called of following the death of main sponsor Hugh McWilliams (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.