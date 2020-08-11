Rory Holden 'buzzing' to make Walsall move permanent

Contact
Rory Holden has joined Walsall on a permanent deal
Rory Holden is looking forward to a successful season at Banks's Stadium after rejoining Walsall on a permanent deal.
The former Top of the Hill Celtic and Derry City youngster has made the move for an undisclosed fee from Championship side Bristol City.
The 22-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell during the 2019-20 season, scoring twice in 36 appearances in all competitions.
Holden, who has also had loan spells at Barrow and Rochdale, played in a variety of positions during his first stint with the Saddlers but particularly impressed in an advanced role in midfield.
Holden expressed how excited he was to come back to the club and work with the players he played closely with last season, along with the backroom staff.
“I’m buzzing to be back,” said Holden. “After last season, I wanted to come back and I had been speaking to the gaffer over the off season and I’m happy to get it done now and I can’t wait to kick on.
“Last season, it took a little bit of time for me to settle in but this year there won’t be that because I have made relationships with the staff and the lads who are here, so hopefully I can just hit the ground running and try and contribute as much as I can to the team.”
“In my first season, you have to learn how people play and you have to learn about their game but this year I know what everyone is about and they know what I am like so it will be easy for me to settle back in.”
Saddlers boss Darrell Clarke is looking forward to working with the Northern Irishman again this season and he is looking for Holden to pick up where he left off last term.
“As we all saw last season, especially towards the end of the campaign, Rory is a fantastic player,” said Clarke.
“He was somebody who we were really keen to work with again and I’m really pleased to see him back at the club permanently this time.
“Rory has an exceptional work ethic, which I mentioned last season, he knows the squad and what we’re about as a team and I’m really expecting him to push on again this season for us.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.