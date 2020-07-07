Contact

Draw made for Ladies Football championships

The draw took place this evening.

Ballinascreen will begin their title defence with a bye to the semi-final.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Champions Ballinascreen have received a bye to the semi finals of the 2020 Derry Ladies’ GFA senior championship, where they will meet either Moneymore or last year’s beaten finalists Ballymaguigan.

2019 Intermediate champions Claudy enter the senior ranks with a quarter final tie against Glen, while junior champions Limavady enter the intermediate fray against last year’s beaten finalists Magherafelt.

The full draws are as follows:

Senior

Quarter Finals

Moneymore v Ballymaguigan

Glen v Claudy

Semi Finals

C Ballinascreen  v Moneymore/Ballymaguigan

D Steelstown v Glen/Claudy

Intermediate

Semi Finals

Limavady v Magherafelt

Faughanvale v Craigbane

Junior

Semi Finals

Dungiven v Ballerin

Desertmartin v Coleraine

Minor

Round 1

Magherafelt v Glen

Ballinascreen v Faughanvale

Slaughtmanus v Lissan

Moneymore v Ballymaguigan

Claudy v Coleraine

Ballerin v Dungiven

Steelstown v Craigbane

U16A

Quarter Finals

Ballymaguigan v Steelstown

Magherafelt v Ballerin

Desertmartin v Ballinascreen

Dungiven v Lavey

U16B

Quarter Final

Coleraine v Limavady

Glen v Slaughtmanus

Faughanvale v Claudy

Doire Colmcille v Lissan

U14A

Prelim

Magherafelt v Ballinascreen


Quarter Finals

Desertmartin v Magherafelt/Ballinascreen

Ballerin v Ballymaguigan

Dungiven v Lissan

Steelstown v Lavey

U14B

Prelim

Claudy v Doire Colmcille

Quarter Finals

Slaughtmanus v Claudy/Doire Colmcille

Doire Trasna v Sean Dolan’s

Craigbane v Moneymore

Limavady v Coleraine

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


