Draw made for Ladies Football championships

Ballinascreen will begin their title defence with a bye to the semi-final.
Champions Ballinascreen have received a bye to the semi finals of the 2020 Derry Ladies’ GFA senior championship, where they will meet either Moneymore or last year’s beaten finalists Ballymaguigan.
2019 Intermediate champions Claudy enter the senior ranks with a quarter final tie against Glen, while junior champions Limavady enter the intermediate fray against last year’s beaten finalists Magherafelt.
The full draws are as follows:
Senior
Quarter Finals
Moneymore v Ballymaguigan
Glen v Claudy
Semi Finals
C Ballinascreen v Moneymore/Ballymaguigan
D Steelstown v Glen/Claudy
Intermediate
Semi Finals
Limavady v Magherafelt
Faughanvale v Craigbane
Junior
Semi Finals
Dungiven v Ballerin
Desertmartin v Coleraine
Minor
Round 1
Magherafelt v Glen
Ballinascreen v Faughanvale
Slaughtmanus v Lissan
Moneymore v Ballymaguigan
Claudy v Coleraine
Ballerin v Dungiven
Steelstown v Craigbane
U16A
Quarter Finals
Ballymaguigan v Steelstown
Magherafelt v Ballerin
Desertmartin v Ballinascreen
Dungiven v Lavey
U16B
Quarter Final
Coleraine v Limavady
Glen v Slaughtmanus
Faughanvale v Claudy
Doire Colmcille v Lissan
U14A
Prelim
Magherafelt v Ballinascreen
Quarter Finals
Desertmartin v Magherafelt/Ballinascreen
Ballerin v Ballymaguigan
Dungiven v Lissan
Steelstown v Lavey
U14B
Prelim
Claudy v Doire Colmcille
Quarter Finals
Slaughtmanus v Claudy/Doire Colmcille
Doire Trasna v Sean Dolan’s
Craigbane v Moneymore
Limavady v Coleraine
