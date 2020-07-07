Draw made for Ladies Football championships

Champions Ballinascreen have received a bye to the semi finals of the 2020 Derry Ladies’ GFA senior championship, where they will meet either Moneymore or last year’s beaten finalists Ballymaguigan.

2019 Intermediate champions Claudy enter the senior ranks with a quarter final tie against Glen, while junior champions Limavady enter the intermediate fray against last year’s beaten finalists Magherafelt.

The full draws are as follows:

Senior

Quarter Finals

Moneymore v Ballymaguigan

Glen v Claudy

Semi Finals

C Ballinascreen v Moneymore/Ballymaguigan

D Steelstown v Glen/Claudy





Intermediate

Semi Finals

Limavady v Magherafelt

Faughanvale v Craigbane

Junior

Semi Finals

Dungiven v Ballerin

Desertmartin v Coleraine





Minor

Round 1

Magherafelt v Glen

Ballinascreen v Faughanvale

Slaughtmanus v Lissan

Moneymore v Ballymaguigan

Claudy v Coleraine

Ballerin v Dungiven

Steelstown v Craigbane





U16A

Quarter Finals

Ballymaguigan v Steelstown

Magherafelt v Ballerin

Desertmartin v Ballinascreen

Dungiven v Lavey

U16B

Quarter Final

Coleraine v Limavady

Glen v Slaughtmanus

Faughanvale v Claudy

Doire Colmcille v Lissan





U14A

Prelim

Magherafelt v Ballinascreen



Quarter Finals

Desertmartin v Magherafelt/Ballinascreen

Ballerin v Ballymaguigan

Dungiven v Lissan

Steelstown v Lavey





U14B

Prelim

Claudy v Doire Colmcille

Quarter Finals

Slaughtmanus v Claudy/Doire Colmcille

Doire Trasna v Sean Dolan’s

Craigbane v Moneymore

Limavady v Coleraine