Derry Cúl Camps to be run on regional basis

Cúl camps in Derry are set to be run on a regional basis over a period of five weeks in July and August.
The popular youth camps had been under threat due to Covid-19 restrictions, but Derry GAA this week confirmed they would proceed in the adapted format.
Owenbeg, Slaughtneil and Celtic Park are the three venues selected for the camps, with the Emmet’s club hosting the sole South Derry camp.
The dates and venues are as follows:
Celtic Park Regional 1: July 27 – July 31
North Derry Regional 1 (Owenbeg): August 3 – August 7
South Derry Regional (Slaughtneil): August 10 – August 14
Celtic Park Regional 2: August 17 – August 21
North Derry Regional 2 (Owenbeg): August 24 – August 28
All bookings must be made online and further information, including Covid-19 safety guidance, can be found on the website.
