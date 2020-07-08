Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry Cúl Camps to be run on regional basis

Parents are being asked to book online.

Derry Cúl Camps to be run on regional basis

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Cúl camps in Derry are set to be run on a regional basis over a period of five weeks in July and August.

The popular youth camps had been under threat due to Covid-19 restrictions, but Derry GAA this week confirmed they would proceed in the adapted format.

Owenbeg, Slaughtneil and Celtic Park are the three venues selected for the camps, with the Emmet’s club hosting the sole South Derry camp.

The dates and venues are as follows:

Celtic Park Regional 1: July 27 – July 31

North Derry Regional 1 (Owenbeg): August 3 – August 7

South Derry Regional (Slaughtneil): August 10 – August 14

Celtic Park Regional 2: August 17 – August 21

North Derry Regional 2 (Owenbeg): August 24 – August 28

All bookings must be made online and further information, including Covid-19 safety guidance, can be found on the website.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie