Conor Glass set for a different sort of game in memory of his Granny

AFL team up with Fortnite to support Alzheimers research

Michael McMullan

Derry AFL player Conor Glass is set to swap the 'footy' for a gaming console on Friday evening, in memory of his granny and to support the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.

He will play the popular game Fortnite with the winning fund going to charity, one close to his own heart after losing his Granny (McIlhatton) to the progressive disease.

More recently, Conor also lost his granny Glass during the lockdown while still in Australia.  With flights suspended, he was forced to stay 'down under' during the season's break and returned to Hawthorn training with a 'tough' session last week ahead of an unconfirmed resumption to action.

For now, his focus is on a different game.

"The AFL have partnered up with Fortnite to host a competition where 40 AFL players are partnered up with 40 pro gamers," Conor explains.  

"The competition will involve three games and a points system will decide the winners. Points are awarded for the amount of eliminations you get and the place you finish in each game.

"It will be a bit of fun and all for a good cause, $100,000 will be donated to the winner's charity of choice."

Tune into @aflgamers stream on Friday (7.00pm AEST) to watch.

Anton Tohill waiting to make his mark.

