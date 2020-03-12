Henry Tiles and Bathrooms Thursday night darts

Contact
We were back with the league last Thursday night after the Liam McGilloway Cup and the standard of darts didn’t disappoint with 4 maximum 180’s and 3 100 plus checkouts.
Results and Scores from week 19
Sully’s 7 – 12 Ritz B: Niall Hargan 100, 127,140. Darren Temple 100x3. (sully’s) Richard Rankin 100x2,121, 128. Paddy Gillespie 100x2,121 David Lynch 120,125,127. Ciaran Clift 100,129,81 finish. (ritz B)
Campbell’s 11 – 4 Tracy’s. Richard McGahey 100,140. Jonny Magee 100x3. Paul Kane 100x2, 158. Ronnie Moore 123, 140x2. Luke McLaughlin 105, 140. (Campbell’s) Norman Roulston 121,123. Robert Callaghan jr 100x3,105 finish. Kevin Buchannan 100,120. Robert Callaghan 100x2. (Tracy’s)
Park Bar 9 – 9 W,G’S. Wanda Gordon 124,137. Richard Lyttle 100, 121. James McLaughlin 100x2. (Park Bar) Steven Gillespie 100x4. Paddy Gillespie 100x4, 125, maximum 180. Stuart Rankin 100,125. Kieron Dalzell 100,140. (WG’s)
Mary B’s 9 – 9 Iona House. Noel Henry 100x4,140x2.20 darts. Colin Quigley 100x2,121,131. Gary McEvoy 100x4,140. Jack Nicholl 100x2,135. Gerry O’Neill 100x2,102. (Mary B’s) Darryl Loughery 100x3,140,17 & 19 darts. Paul Boyd 140x2,80 finish. Jason Canning 100x2,101,120. Ben Blackburn 135,137,140. Matt Curry 140, maximum 180. (Iona House)
Georges 10 – 5 Rocking Chair B. Alan Hegarty 100x3,120,140, 134 finish, 15&17 darts. Derek Gallagher 135x2,140x2,17 & 19 darts. James Clancy 100x4, 140x2,17 & 21 darts. Dean Gallagher 100x3, 140x2,17 darts. Danny McDaid 125,140, maximum 180.(Georges) Hugh McCafferty 101, 140,19 darts. Kelvin Plummer 100x4. Andy Roberts 100x2. (rocking chair B)
Crescent Bar 8 – 7 O’Sullivans. John Gallagher 138, 140,106 finish, 21 darts. Ciaran Mooney 121,134. Paul Doherty 100x2,140. (crescent bar) Aaron O’Kane 134,140. Terry O’Neill 100,115. Jonny Bell 100x2. (O’Sullivans)
Rocking Chair A 6 – 10 Oak Grove. Eamonn McEllhinney 100x5,152 checkout,15 darts. Peter Carr 100x6. Barney Coyle 100x3. (Rocking Chair A) Frankie Watson 100,139. Declan Boyle 100,140. John Given 100x3. Laurence Earley & Kieran Boyle 100x4 each. (Oak Grove)
Fixtures
Fixtures for week 20 this Thursday night 12th March Ritz B v Campbell’s Rocking Chair B v Sully’s. O’Sullivans v Park Bar. Iona House v Rocking Chair A. Tracy’s v Crescent Bar. W,G’S v Ritz A. Oak Grove v Mary B’s. Georges have a bye.
