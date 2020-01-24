Canning is the man to catch

Going into the last game of the first half Jason Canning from the Iona House still has the highest checkout with a 161 finish.

Results and Scores from week 14.

Ritz A 14 – 2 Crescent Bar - Dan Gill 100,119,125. Ryan Doherty 100x2,121. David Bradley 3 tons,125. (Ritz A) Martin Smith 116 finish. John Gallagher 100 finish. (crescent bar)

Mary B’S 12 – 6 Sully’s - Terry O’Kane 100,125,140,93 finish,17 darts. Colin Quigley 4 tons, 134,140.20 darts. Phillip Dunne 100,117,135x2. Jack Nicholl 100, maximum 180,60 finish, (mary B’s) Colleen Temple 100x2,111,140. Paddy McLaughlin 100x2,118. Dermot O’Brien 100,140. (sully’s)

O’Sullivans 10 – 7 Ritz B - Ian McKeegan100,103 finish. Terry O’Neill 100,111,135. Jonny Bell 100,122,140. (o’sullivans) Dermot Lynch 100x2,139. 19 darts. Niall Gallagher 100x2,125. David Kincaid 100x2,110. (ritz B)

Oak Grove 13 – 5 W,G’S - Laurence Earley 4 tons,125,70 finish. 15 darts. John Given 100,123, maximum 180. Dougie Boyd 100, 121. Frankie Watson 100,120. (oak grove) Thomas Boyd 100,138. Alan Morton 100,121. (w,g’s)

Park Bar 3 – 13 Campbell’s - Paul Kane 100,140. Mark McGowan 100,105. Luke McLaughlin 140x2. Rickey McGahey jr 101,125. (campbell’s)

Tracy’s 1 – 14 Iona House - Ray Taylor 100, maximum 180. Ben Blackburn 3 tons, 128, 140.

Daryl McCallion 4 tons,120,123, maximum 180. (iona house) Rocking Chair B had the bye. Georges v Rocking Chair A game postponed.

Last Thursday night saw the finals of the Aaron McMenamin Cup in the iona house. In the first semi-final the Ritz A defeated the OAK GROVE 4 to reach this years final. In the second semi-final Georges defeated the home team Iona House to meet the Ritz in this years final. In the final itself Georges stepped up their game against the league leaders to be this years Aaron McMenamin Cup champions.

Fixtures for this Thursday 23rd week 15: W,G’S v Tracy’s. Sully’s v Park Bar. Campbell’s v Georges. Iona House v Ritz B. Crescent Bar v Rocking Chair A. Ritz A v Mary B’s. Rocking Chair B v Oak Grove. O’Sullivans have the bye. V ncThis Monday nights meeting is the last chance for teams to sign players or players to transfer.