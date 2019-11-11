Contact

Special 2019 season review for City season ticket holders

Derry City will be hosting a special 2019 Season Review event for season ticket holders tonight at the Magee University Lecture Theatre at 7.00 pm.

DECLAN DEVINE: ‘WE STILL HAVE A JOB TO DO!’

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC... Barry McNamee is congratulated by his team mates after scoring what proved to be the winning goal against Sligo Rovers earlier in the season.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The event will feature a Q&A along with some refreshments and an opportunity to secure your seat for 2020.
Fans are asked to bring any FAI National Draw ticket stubs as the local section of the draw will take place on the night.
In a message to season ticket holders, Derry manager Declan Devine described the fans’ support as “invaluable”.
He has called on supporters to attend the Season Review where they will have the chance to secure a seat for the upcoming 2020 season for as little as a £20 deposit.

