Maileys lose top spot in Estate Services Iona Friday night darts

The League 4 results last Friday saw Maileys lose top spot by one point as Laurences A beat Laurences B by 20 points to 1 with only Brian R saving a total whitewash.

Joe O Neill had a 19 and 18 darter for the home team with four ton plus scores also. Leroy Carlin hit four ton plus scores as did Adrian Pearson along with a fantastic 16 darter. Stephen O Kane hit ton plus scores and Glen Temple hit one along with Dwayne Crossman.

Mileys, again without star player Sean Wilson, beat Mary Bus by 17 points to four.. Dean Gallagher hit a 20 darter with five ton plus scores, Derek Gallagher hit a 20 darter with four ton plus scores Aemon Cassidy had two ton plus scores.

Stephen Coyle Coyle had just the one going doing down 2 legs to 1 to Dougie Boyle. James Clancy hit a 21 darter and a 108 outshot along with four ton plus scores. Shaun Gallagher hit six ton plus scores and a 17 darter while Danny McDaid hit five ton plus scores.

Mary Bs hit three tons from K. Boyle, three from Elaine Moran, two from Dougie Boyd, one from Gerry O Neill and three from Mary MaGill as she took a leg from Maileys veteran Danny McDaid.



Georges A 5 Vs Phoenix 17

High scores from J Farren three ton plus, 180 and a Ton from Busty Meenan. three Tons from O Doherty and 1 ton from Sean McElhinney.

Phoenixs 180s were from S. O Hagan, with three tons, Dan Gill, who also had a 180 maximum along and an 18 darter and six tons as well.

Eddie McDermott finished out with a 125 and had three tons in a 17 dart leg.

Anthony Newton hit four tons, and Noel Henry had seven ton plus scores.

John Gallagher had two ton plus scores and Ryan Doherty had an 18 darter with 4 tons also.



Fairview 11 Vs Georges B 10

Highs scores came from Alan Donnell, 5 ton, plus Paul Hegarty with six ton plus an 86 out and a 17 darter. Ciaran Mooney had four ton plus, Gerry Doherty four tons, Donal Kelly six tons, Terry O Kane , five tons, with a 137 and 17 darter. Sean Knox hit five tons and a 16 darter.

Mark Hegarty had three tons and a 78 out. Busty Meenan had three tons and John Given had five tons and one 86 out.



This week’s games: Week 6

Georges A vs Georges B

Maileys Vs Laurences A

Phoenix Vs Laurences B

Mary Bs Vs Fairview

Sheet now returned from Laurences A score corrected to read Laurences A 15 Georges A 6.



League Positions

1. Laurences A 84

2. Maileys 83

3. Phoenix 71

4. Fairview 57

5. Georges B 48

6. Mary Bs 35

7. Georges A 33

8. Laurences B 10