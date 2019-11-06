Dublin Marathon Success for Magherafelt based club Tafelta 

Recently, 15 members took part in the Dublin City Marathon with five members taking part in their first marathon. Sunday morning presented ideal weather conditions for the marathon course around Dublin City centre.

The course started in the City with runners heading to Phoenix Park for approximately four miles of the course they then made their way to Dolhpin’s Barn which marked halfway. For the last half of the course runners passed UCD, the RDS and finished their run in Merrion Square. After numerous weeks of dedicated training all their hard work paid off, congratulations to everyone who ran the Dublin Marathon.

Results:

Niall McGuigan – 3:15:30

Mairead Quinn – 3:40:05 (PB)

Lisa Hegarty – 3:44:30 (PB)

Assumpta O’Neill – 3:48:05 (PB)

Paddy McCann – 4:33:00

Colene Smith (1 st Marathon) – 4:37:00 (PB)

Kevin Oliver – 4:02:16 (PB)

Danielle McStravock – 4:07:13

Finn Smith – 4:33:49 (PB)

Shiela McCloy (1 st Marathon) – 4:42:02 (PB)

John Fullen – 4:44:00

Barry Devlin – 4:44:00

Karen Henderson (1 st Marathon) – 4:50:16 (PB)

Martin Skelly (1 st Marathon) – 5:03:49 (PB)

Caroline Walls (1 st Marathon) – 5:30:21 (PB)

MUSA Parkrun

Well done to Teresa Mulligan on another great run at MUSA Parkrun; 26:28.

Marathon Squad 2019 Celebration Night

On Saturday night a celebration night was held in the Terrace Hotel for the Tafelta AC Marathon Squad 2019. Members who completed marathons were presented with personalised marathon squad vests. Team Tafleta took part in marathons in Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool and Lisbon. Congratulations to everyone on completing a marathon this year especially those who completed their first marathon