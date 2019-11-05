Co. Derry Boxing Board host big boxing night this Friday

The Co. Derry Boxing Board will present a major tournament in the Maldron Hotel this Friday, November 8 featuring a Co. Derry Select against a Tyrone and Fermanagh mixed Select.

It promises to be a night of quality boxing and it is hoped that Derry’s four professionals, Brett McGinty, Sean McGlinchey, Conor Coyle and Tyrone McCullough will be in attendance along with former European champion Charlie Nash to honour local boxers who will be presented with their awards for the past year.

The Ulster Council President Kevin Duffy will also be present.

The action gets underway at 8.30 pm. Admission is €8 for adults and €5 for children.