18 Oct 2022

JOB ALERT: Comhar Creidmheasa Ghaoth Dobhair are hiring a CEO

18 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

Comhar Creidmheasa Ghaoth Dobhair is a progressive financial services provider with almost 7500 members and total assets of over €39.5 million. Our main office is Derrybeg in the heart of the community in Ghaoth Dobhair and we have a suboffice in Falcarragh. Our core value is to promote the financial well-being of our members, while helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically and environmentally sustainable. This is a unique opportunity to join a highly successful financial institution and to shape the future success and strategy of Comhar Creidmheasa Ghaoth Dobhair.

Principal responsibilities of the Role:

The CEO will report to the Board of Directors and will be primarily responsible for the management, operation and day-to-day administration of the Credit Union and its staff, ensuring it performs and operates to the highest standards whilst ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. He/she will act at all times within the policies as laid down by the Board, the Credit Union Act 1997 (as amended 2018), and within the ethos/philosophy of the Credit Union.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Provide overall direction and leadership in the management of the Credit Union
  • Develop and implement the strategic and business objectives in association with the Board
  • Effective development and motivation of staff who continue to contribute to the growth and performance of the Credit Union  
  • Full compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements including the areas of risk, data protection, money laundering, employment law and health and safety
  • Ensure high quality internal controls to safeguard the assets of the members of Comhar Creidmheasa Ghaoth Dobhair
  • Oversee the performance of Comhar Creidmheasa Ghaoth Dobhair to maximise financial return and service to members
  • Ensure effective working relationships with the Credit Union's regulatory stakeholders including; Central Bank, Data Protection Commissioner and Financial Services Ombudsman
  • Accurate presentation & reporting of financial accounts to the Board
  • Assist the Board in formulating and reviewing policies for all aspects of the business
  • Lead the planning, implementation and creative development of all marketing and growth strategies
  • Devise and manage targets and performance standards for all employees and key areas of the business plan
  • Support the Board of Directors in all aspects of their Governance role

The successful candidate should have the following: 

  • Experience in leading and managing a diverse workforce
  • A strong financial services background with a forward-looking and growth mind-set
  • Demonstrable Strategic development, implementation and leadership capabilities 
  • Exceptional people management and motivational skills
  • Proven achievement in employee management, performance and organisation development
  • Demonstrated capabilities in business improvements and change management
  • Appropriate third level degree / QFA or equivalent experience
  • Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills
  • Highly member-focused with an emphasis on delivery and growth  
  • Comprehensive knowledge of and experience in technology development
  • A fluency in the Irish Language both written & spoken 
  • Role is subject to Central Bank Fitness & Probity Regime Assessment

How to Apply:

Applications including CV and cover letter by email addressed to: dara.uidhuibhir@gaothdobhaircu.ie

Closing Date for receipt of applications is 28th October 2022

Short listing may apply, and assessment will be done on the basis of the information provided in the application

Comhar Creidmheasa Ghaoth Dobhair Teo is an Equal Opportunities Employer

*SPONSORED CONTENT

