Forever Young Festival - where the ’80s come alive!

This Summer sees the return of ‘Forever Young Festival’, an event that brings the explosive 80s back to life, in full neon glory.

Awarded ‘Best Line Up’ and ‘Best Medium-Sized Festival’ in Ireland (2019), Forever Young 2022 promises to be one you will not forget!

Create forever memories with timeless bands from the 80’s such as headliners Marti Pellow (Wet Wet Wet), Holly Johnson (Frankie Goes to Hollywood) and OMD alongside an array of fellow luminaries and a star-studded lineup of over 30 original 80’s iconic artists, taking to the stage on July 15 - 17, 2022.

Sing along to Tiffany, Paul Young, Haircut 100, Transvision Vamp, Nik Kershaw, Bananarama, Paul Carrack, In Tua Nua, Heather Small, 5 Star, The Boomtown Rats and many many more.

Get your tickets for this unforgettable night of nostalgia here!

This is a high-end adult party weekend par excellence, an unforgettable musical experience.

A mixtape weekend where colleagues, friends and family can relive their youth, pull on their leg warmers and ra ra skirts, don the shoulder pads, roll up their suit sleeves along with mirrored aviator shades, and enjoy the 80’s all over again.

This is a trip in a time machine, and true to their era, a classic DeLorean and Knight Rider ‘Kit’ car welcome you at the main arena entrance. The retro gaming tent is another nostalgia fest with Space Invaders, Pac man, and all the original arcade games that set the foundation of all gaming.

Combine the incredible experience with luxury camping, flushing toilets, on-site glamping with comfortable beds, duvets, and power to charge your devices so you can be sure to take as many photos as possible to cherish the memories, hot showers, and golf buggy lifts around the site.

Forever Young strives to make your comfort and enjoyment their number one priority!

Along with our ethos of being an eco-friendly, climate-aware run event, the festival was launched by veterinarian Dr Sharon Alston, solely to raise funds for a new animal welfare charity “Animal Welfare and Veterinary Care Ireland”, charity no: 20206152.

All single-use plastics are fully banned on site, so the beautiful grounds stay clean, festival-goers don’t walk through a sea of waste, none of the waste goes to landfill, this is a festival with a heart and a conscience.

THE LINE-UP:

More acts to be announced, but already Forever Young sets out to retain its ‘Best Line up in Ireland’ status featuring: –

Marti Pellow (WET WET WET) | Holly Johnson (Frankie Goes To Hollywood) | OMD | Bananarama | Paul Young | Boomtown Rats | Paul Carrack (Mike and the Mechanics, Squeeze, Yes) | Alphaville | Nik Kershaw | Nick Heyward (Haircut 100)| Tiffany | TPau| Chesney Hawkes The Real Thing | Five Star | Limahl | The Undertones | Then Jerico| Bad Manners | Heather Small | Johnny Hates Jazz | The Blow Monkeys | Hue and Cry | In Tua Nua | The Adventures | Wendy James (Transvision Vamp) | Doctor and The Medics | Brian Downeys Alive and Dangerous

Getting to and from the festival:

There will be shuttle buses from Dublin and Naas to and from the festival.

There will be also be Bus Links from Cork and Cashel, Galway Athlone and Mullingar, Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny and Carlow, Limerick Nenagh and Portlaoise.

Forever Young also have combined Coach and Festival, Hotel and Bus and Hotel & Ticket packages listed on our website - see the Official Website for all details.

Follow Forever Young Festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and remember to use the hashtag #ForeverYoung2022

Get your tickets here now for a night you will never forget!

*Sponsored Content