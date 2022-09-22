Declan Devine joins Letterkenny Rovers as first team coach

Former Derry City manager Declan Devine has been appointed as the new first team coach at Letterkenny Rovers.

Devine has been drafted in by Rovers’ Ulster Senior League manager Danny McConnell.

Devine took training for the first time at Leckview Park on Thursday evening.

The Derry native succeeds Joe Boyle in the role.

Devine won the FAI Cup as Derry manager in 2012 and had two spells as Candystripes manager.

Most recently, Devine led Derry until his reign ended in April 2021 after Derry took just two points from the opening six games of the season.

Devine had returned to the hotseat in 2019 when he took over from Kenny Shiels.

As a player, Devine, a goalkeeper, was on the books of Ipswich Town before playing for Derry City, Glentoran, Omagh Town and Institute.

He was the first team coach for the now Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during his time as Derry manager. Devine also joined Kenny for his stint at Dunfermline Athletic in 2006 and ’07.

Rovers lost 5-1 to Bonagee United recently in the FAI Intermediate Cup. Rovers also went down 3-2 to Bonagee and 3-1 at the hands of Cockhill Celtic in the Donegal News USL League Cup.

Rovers return to action on Wednesday with a League Cup outing against Finn Harps Under-21s at The Diamond Park.