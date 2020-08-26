Limavady link to Arsenal's midweek win over MK Dons

Contact
There was a Derry link to Arsenal's midweek win over MK Dons.
London born Mark McGuinness', son of Limavady native John who moved to the USA to pursue a university scholarship before setting in England.
Mark signed professional terms with English Premiership giants last April, after being on the club's books since the age of 10 and was introduced from the bench by boss Mikel Arteta.
Mark McGuinness makes it 3-1 with a monster header. Reiss Nelson assist.— TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) August 25, 2020
pic.twitter.com/LOytjAHlKN
The Republic of Ireland U19 international bagged the Gunners’ third goal in a 4-1 victory, their first friendly before the new season.
The young defender has made 18 appearances for our U18s last season, scoring three goals. From there, he moved to the U23s and has been promoted to the senior squad under Arteta.
It was the last game for the FA Cup champions before Saturday's Wembley date with Liverpool in the Community Shield against Premier League champions Liverpool.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.