Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Limavady link to Arsenal's midweek win over MK Dons

Mark McGuinness scored Arsenal's third goal in a 4-1 victory

Local link to Arsenal's midweek win over MK Dons

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

There was a Derry link to Arsenal's midweek win over MK Dons.

London born Mark McGuinness', son of Limavady native John who moved to the USA to pursue a university scholarship before setting in England.

Mark signed professional terms with English Premiership giants last April, after being on the club's books since the age of 10 and was introduced from the bench by boss Mikel Arteta.

The Republic of Ireland U19 international bagged the Gunners’ third goal in a 4-1 victory, their first friendly before the new season.

The young defender has made 18 appearances for our U18s last season, scoring three goals.  From there, he moved to the U23s and has been promoted to the senior squad under Arteta.

It was the last game for the FA Cup champions before Saturday's Wembley date with Liverpool in the Community Shield against Premier League champions Liverpool. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie