Cockhill Celtic defender set to join Irish League side Institute

Cockhill defender Peter Doherty, pictured with his parents, is signing for Institute.
Cockhill Celtic defender Peter Doherty is set to sign for Irish League premiership side Institute tonight.
Sean Connor, manager of the Derry-based side, confirmed the deal and said he is hopeful the centre half will be cleared to play against Dungannon Swifts this Saturday.
The 24-year-old's departure will be a big loss to Ulster Senior League giants Cockhill, who are bidding for an eighth consecutive league title and are still in contention for the FAI Intermediate Cup.
Connor is also hopeful of securing the signature of Greencastle FC midfielder James Henry before the January transfer window closes.
