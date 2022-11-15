Search

15 Nov 2022

When will the Cristiano Ronaldo and Piers Morgan interview air on television?

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

15 Nov 2022 1:14 PM

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo sat down with TV personality and reporter Piers Morgan to give an insight into his turbulent time at the club since his return to the Premier League last year.

Ronaldo, who has linked up with the Portugal squad for the upcoming World Cup, gave an explosive interview which has stunned football fans across the globe.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Manchester United in staggering interview

There have been short clips released to the public ahead of the programme's official airing this Wednesday and Thursday on TalkTV at 8pm.

In one teaser, Ronaldo said: "The Glazers, they don’t care about the club. I mean, professional sport, as you know, Manchester is a marketing club.

"They will get money from the marketing – the sport, it’s, they don’t really care, in my opinion.

"The fans, they’re always right. I think the fans should know the truth, should know that the players want the best for the club. I want the best for the club. This is why I came to Manchester United.

"This is why I love this club. But you have some things inside the club which don’t help Manchester (United) reach the top level as (Manchester) City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal, for example.

"Which is complicated, it’s difficult. It’s hard, in my opinion, it will be hard for Manchester (United) to be in the top of the game in the next two, three years."

Watch below:

