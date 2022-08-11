Liverpool starlet signs new long-term contract

Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott’s first-team progress has been rewarded with a new contract.
The 19-year-old only signed an improved deal last summer but has been given a new one, understood to be for five years, to reflect his growing contribution to the team.
Elliott started three of Liverpool’s first four matches of last season only to sustain a fracture-dislocation of his ankle at Leeds which sidelined him for five months.
However, despite that absence, the club wanted to recognise his development in keeping with their policy of rewarding players for individual progress and team contribution.
Elliott has made two substitute appearances this season but, with a number of injuries affecting midfield, with Thiago Alcantara likely to be out for the next four weeks, he could find himself starting at home to Crystal Palace on Monday.
The newly constructed roundabout at Dungiven will close entirely for resurfacing on the weekend of August 19 meaning motorists will have no through access to and from Dungiven.
Jimmy ‘Spider’ Kelly (Championship boxer) outside the Palace Cinema (now The River Inn) with other greyhound owners when greyhound racing at Brandywell was launched back in 1932.
The PSNI are appealing for information after a suspected petrol bomb was thrown at a property in the Loughanhill Park area of Coleraine
