Manchester City set to sign superstar striker Erling Haaland

Manchester City are set to sign Borrusia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, Sky Germany reports.

The Norwegian international is expected to be announced as a Man City player later this week after he completed a medical at Hospital Erasme in Brussels, Belgium on Monday.

The 21-year-old has a release clause of less than €75 million which City intend on activating. The deal would almost certainly make Haaland one of City’s highest-paid players with reports claiming he will earn £375,000 per week.

The superstar striker has scored 85 goals in 88 matches for Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020. Haaland is considered to be one of the top prospects in the game and Pep Guardiola will be hoping that he can replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left the Etihad Stadium last year.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose side have been involved in a tight title race with City this year, would expect the transfer to set new boundaries.

Klopp told Sky Sports: “I signed a new contract knowing City would not stop developing.

“If Erling Haaland went there he would not weaken them, definitely not.

“I know a lot of people talk about money but this transfer will set new levels, let me say it like this.”