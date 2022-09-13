BOXING: Anthony Joshua management team accept terms for Tyson Fury fight

Anthony Joshua has accepted terms for a proposed world heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury, his management team have announced.
Fury, the WBC champion, made the offer to his boxing rival last week, saying he would accept a 60-40 purse split in order to seal the contest.
Joshua’s management team, 258, said on Tuesday that they had accepted Fury’s offer on behalf of Joshua and his promoter, Matchroom, and are awaiting the champion’s response.
They wrote on social media in a message retweeted by Joshua: “258 and @MatchroomBoxing can confirm, on behalf of @anthonyjoshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight Dec 3rd last Friday.
“Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response.”
Fury made the offer for a ‘Battle of Britain’ with Joshua after it emerged that rival champion Oleksandr Usyk had ruled out fighting again until early next year.
Joshua suffered his second straight defeat to the Ukrainian in Saudi Arabia last month, and had planned to make a relatively low-key comeback.
Mulligan's Bar held their annual Tractor and Truck Run at Ballinascreen GAC on September 4.
Over 260 vehicles took part in the run, with all proceeds going towards St Mary's PS Draperstown to enable the development of an indoor and outdoor sensory space.
The new space will meet the needs of children with autism, cerebral palsy, sensory speech impairments, attention and listening deficits, severe speech and language delays and moderate learning difficulties.
The committee have thanked their main sponsors Conway Contracts & Plant Hire, McFlynn Transport and Draperstown Commercials, with thanks to all the local businesses who donated cheques, raffle prizes and items for the goodie bags.
A special word of thanks also to Hugh McIvor for the use of his field for the event, and to the many street collectors who raised a total of £1,623.84 on the day.
The final amount raised will be tallied following a charity auction to be held on October 15.
