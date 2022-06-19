Breaking: Callum Devine crashes out of Donegal International Rally

Callum Devine is out of the Donegal International Rally. Photo: Clive Wasson
Callum Devine is OUT of the Donegal International Rally after a dramatic opening to day three.
The County Derry man, who led from the opening stage on Friday morning, has crashed out on the Gartan stage.
Devine hit a chicane bale on SS15, the first loop of Gartan. The big moment happened near the start of the stage.
The VW Polo GTI R5 had been on serious pace from Friday and Devine held a 17.7 second lead going into the final day of action.
Devine’s exit means that it’s advantage Matt Edwards, with the British Rally champion now in command.
However, Josh Moffett - who set the fastest time over Gartan - is on the charge now.
Edwards leads Moffett by 19.2 seconds with Alastair Fisher just one second behind in third.
Kevin Gallagher has extended his advantage over James Stafford in the battle of the Darrians at the head of the modified crews.
Gallagher was around 12 seconds faster over Gartan and had a 43.7 second advantage.
St. Mary’s College students Hannah Kennedy, Alex Lindsay and Leah Ferguson pictured with Principal, Brendan McGinn. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, pictured with guests at the official opening of the únamh Outdoor Therapeutic Garden. Photos: Charlie McMenamin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.