Callum Brown misses GWS Giants' clash with Richmond

Callum Brown in action during his GSW debut. (Pic: Michael Willson/AFL Photos)
Callum Brown won't feature for GWS Giants in this weekend's AFL clash with Richmond.
It's the penultimate game with the Sydney based club sitting eighth in the table, two points of Friday's opponents with just two games remaining.
Brown marked his debut with two goals against Geelong, but coach Leon Cameron told the Giants' website that a hamstring injury will keep the former Derry and Limavady star out of contention.
The Giants will face Carlton in their final game of the regular season, ahead of the play-offs.
