Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 19th June, 2021

MEEHAN (née McLaughlin), Geraldine. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Geraldine Meehan née McLaughlin, suddenly at her late home on the 18th of June 2021. Late of 3 Eastway Gardens, Creggan. May she rest in peace. Loving mother of Lorraine, Stephen, Sharon, Kevin and Mandy. Devoted granny of Adam, Ben, Chloe, Becca, Kayla, Ryan, Jaxon, Sofia, Daxton and Darci. Dearest sister of Roisin, Marcella and the late Liam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Geraldine's remains are now reposing at her late residence, 3 Eastway Gardens, funeral leaving from there on Monday 21st June at 9:30am for 10:00am requiem mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Geraldine's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan St. Anthony Pray For Her.

McGINLEY, Bridget (Bridie), 18th June 2021 beloved daughter of the late James and Bridget, 113 Ardmore Road, Berryburn, dear sister of Mickey, Sarah and the late Joe, Maggie, Rosie, Jimmy, Johnny, Lizzie, Noreen, Annie, Dan and Tillie and a much loved aunt. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her home on Sunday at 12.30 pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

HARKIN, Patsy, 17th June 2021 beloved husband of the late Eleanor, 2 Ardilea Drive, Knockwellan, dear brother of Kathleen and the late Sean, Hughie, Margaret, Josephine (formerly of St Anthony’s, Muff) and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 1.30 pm for 2 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

BROWNE, Gary, 16th June 2021, late of Ernest Street, beloved son of Anne Nelis and George Browne, loving brother of David, Nikita, Jordan, Mairéad, Eiméar and Eoin, dear brother-in-law of Kathy and much loved uncle of Callum. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore on Saturday at 10 o'clock and can be viewed live via the church webcam. A private cremation will take place at a later time. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Friday from 7 – 9 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke Association, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. St Pio pray for him.

KELLY, Ryan, 15th June 2021 beloved son of Ellen and the late Kieran Brady, 9c Glenabbey Road and loving brother of Frank, Charlene and Louise. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn on Saturday at 12 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Ryan’s funeral mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Friday from 4.30 pm to 6 pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MARCHINI, Fredrick (Freddie), June 18, 2021 Peacefully at Ulster Hospital, Dundonald, Belfast (formerly of 17, Cliftonville Avenue, Belfast in his 88th year) dearly beloved husband of the late Elsie, much loved father of David, Alan and Richard, loving father-in-law of Sharon, Sandra and Julie, adored grandfather and great-grandfather. Service of Thanksgiving in his son Richard's home 35, Kimberly Hill, Waterside on Monday 21st June at 12.30pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Focus c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. “ In heavenly love abiding, one of life’s true gentlemen “

DUREY, Michael, ex councillor, Malin, Co. Donegal and formerly of Shantallow, Derry, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on the 17th June 2021. Michael will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted children and his extended family. Michael is predeceased by his parents, brothers and sister. Michael's remains are reposing at 26 Glencaw Park, Galliagh, Derry. Removal will take place on Saturday for mass of the ressurrection in St Joseph's Church, Galliagh at 10am followed by burial in St. Mary's cemetery, Ardmore, Waterside. In line with current government guidelines, Michael's funeral mass will take place privately to family and close friends. Michael's funeral mass can be viewed live on http://threepatrons.org st.joseph's

HARRIGAN, Mark, 16th June 2021 beloved husband of Marie, 25 Elmgrove, loving father of Stephen, Anne and Aaron, dear father-in-law of Vincent and Lynn and devoted grandfather of Tracey, Caoimhe, Marc, Aoife, Conor and Olivia and a much loved great-grandfather. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.30 am for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. A private cremation will take place at a later time. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

BROWNE, John, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of John Browne peacefully at home on 16th June 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 24 Foyle Cresent, Newbuildings, Derry. Beloved son of the late Nora and Sam R.I.P

and loving brother of Mary, Kathleen, Margaret, Sadie, Danny, Gerry and the late Jimmy and Joe R.I.P. Loved dearly by all his nieces and nephews. Funeral from his late residence on Saturday 19th of June leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside, interment immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Ardmore cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

RATCLIFFE, George Richard Spencer, 16th June 2021, peacefully at home Kinsale Park. Dearly beloved husband of Elizabeth. A loving father of Sharon, Richard, Rachael and Sonia. A private service and funeral will take place on Sunday 20th June 2021. All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 02871311321. Time slips past but memories last.

KELLY, Michael, 3 Drumard Road, Draperstown. The Kelly Family are saddened to announce the sudden death of our beloved brother, brother in law, uncle and great-uncle Michael. Son of the late Bernard and Bridget Kelly. Brother of Brian, Marie (McNally), Kathleen and the late Fr.Adrian and brother in law of Art. Uncle of Bernice (Crilly) and Adrian. Great Uncle of Lorcán, Brianna, Isabella and Jamie. Michael will leave his nieces residence at 10.20am on Saturday 19th June 2021 for 11.00am Requiem Mass in the Holy Rosary Church, Draperstown, followed by his burial in St. Columba’s cemetery, Straw. Michael will travel via the Five Mile Straight, through Moneyneena, to arrive at the Holy Rosary Church for 11.00am. Mass can be viewed via the Ballinascreen Parish webcam. Please follow government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his family circle and all who knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DOHERTY, (née Cox), 16th. June 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARGARET, ( formerly of Rinmore Drive ) beloved wife of the late Robert James, Loving mother of Angelo, Eileen, Margaret, Majella, Marion, Jennifer, Karen and the late John-Paul, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, and a dear and loving sister and mother-in-law. Sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home 48 Drumard Park on Saturday the 19th. Inst. at 9:20 a.m. To St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for requiem mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in All Saints Cemetery, Newtowncunningham. Sadly due to the ongoing government guidelines the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus Have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.