Derry Death Notices - Monday, 14th June, 2021

ARCHIBALD, William Hugh – 13th June. 2021 (peacefully) at the Court Care Home, Ballymoney, dearly loved father of Tanya and Kyria, beloved father-in-law of Mervyn and Sam, much loved grandfather of Tammy and William, and great-grandfather of Kasi-lee and Luci.D, dear brother of Jean, Ann and the late Matt. Service in Main Street Presbyterian Church, Garvagh, tomorrow (Tuesday) at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining burying ground. Family flowers only please. Donations in, if desired, for Main Street Presbyterian Church, Garvagh, to c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

HOGG, Wilbert – 12th June, 2021 (peacefully) at the Mid Ulster Hospital, dearly loved son of the late James and Violet, much loved brother of Eric and Eileen, dear brother-in-law of Mary and the late Lexie, loving uncle of Peter, James, Gavin, Erica, Melissa, Mark and Jonathan and also a dear great-uncle. House strictly private due to current government regulations. Funeral from his home, 11 Maghadone Lane, Moneymore tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1:30pm for service in Saltersland Presbyterian Church at 2:00pm approximately, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Let the Bible Speak payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by his brother, sister and the entire family circle. The Lord is mMy Shepherd

JACKSON, Caroline (Carol), nee Magee - 13th June, 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Roy and loving mother of Yvonne, Wendy, Sylvia and Sonia, dear mother-in-law of Brian, Mark, Alaster and Steven and a devoted grandmother of Jordan, Dylan, Sarah, James, Brandon, Adam, Jayden and Mason and a dear sister of Lloyd and Louise. Funeral leaving the family home, 30 Heron Way at 12.30pm on Wednesday, 16th June, for burial in Ballyoan Cemetery.