Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 13th June, 2021

HARKIN, Dympna (nee McLaughlin) - 10th June, 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 18 Glenlee Park Limavady, beloved wife of Sean, loving mother of Deirdre (O’Kane), Sinéad (McDonald), Mark and Kieran, dear mother-in-law of Steven, Anthony and Laura, a much loved grandmother of Darren, Alicia, Caolan, Callum, Toby, and Jax, and a great-grandmother, dear sister of Mary, Brendan, Joan, Rose and the late William Bernard, Gerard, Vincent, Johnnie, Josie, Micheal, Veronica, Phonsie, Lawrance, Dessie, and Majella. RIP. Sadly, owing to current restrictions, wake and funeral for family and close friends only. Funeral will leave from her home today (Sunday) at 9.45am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am in St Mary’s Church, Limavady followed by interment in Christ the King Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.



MILLER, Connolly (Connie) - 11th June, 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of his family), formerly of 62, Milltown View, Drumahoe, much loved husband of the late Eileen, devoted dad of Phillip, Glenn, Kenny, Jacqueline and Catherine, a loving father-in-law, adored granda and a dear brother. Family home is strictly private, family and friends welcome to pay their respects in D&R Hay Funeral Directors Funeral Home, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, today (Sunday) from 2.00pm until 8.00pm. Funeral leaving funeral home tomorrow (Monday) at 12.50pm for a graveside funeral service in Glendermott Presbyterian Churchyard at 1.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Foyle Hospice, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, funeral director, (above address). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle The Lord is My Shepherd

MOORE, Desmond - 12th June 2021, beloved husband of the late Rosemary, formerly of 166 Clooney Road, Greysteel, dear partner of Sally, loving father of Fiona, Loretta, Gregory, Desmond and Nigel, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather and much loved brother of Colm, Loreen and the late Jim and Eamon. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the coronavirus pandemic. ,Funeral from his daughter’s home 19 Riverview, Ballykelly, tomorrow (Monday) at 11.15am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of The Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



McGOWAN, Laurence - 11th June, 2021 (peacefully) at Melmount Manor Nursing Home, Strabane, beloved husband of Eileen, 117 Elmgrove, loving father of Catherine, Annmarie, Larry, Martin and Christina, father-in-law of Stephen, David and Elaine, much loved grandfather of Stephen, Paul, Laurence, Leo, Laurence, Anna and Benen and dear brother of Sheila, Kathleen, Hughie and the late Tom, John, Barney, Mary, Teresa and Annie. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Monday) at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to the guidelines regarding coronavirus. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



STEWART, John Campbell - 10th June, 2021 (peacefully) at his home, 163 Castle Park, Limavady, surrounded by his loving family, much loved husband of Elizabeth (Libby), dear father of Richard, Neal, Wendy. Nicola, Mark, Paul also a dear father-in-law and grandfather. Funeral leaving his late home today (Sunday) at 2.00pm followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. (Please practice social distancing) Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo industrial Estate. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.