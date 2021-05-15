Derry death notices - Sunday, May 16, 2021

McGINLEY (née Kelly), Donna. 14th May 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Wife of Chucky. Beloved Daughter of the late Jim and Jennie. Dear Sister of Jim, Jacqueline and the late Rosemary. A much loved aunt, grand-aunt and great aunt. Funeral from her home 4 Bluebell Hill Gardens, Brandywell on Monday 17th May at 10:30am to Saint Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul.

HAMILTON (née Brown), Mary. 14th May 2021 peacefully at home, 11 High Park, beloved wife of the late Joe, loving mother of Christine, Regina, Raymond and Noel and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

FARREN, James (Jim), 14th May 2021, beloved husband of Margaret, 37 St Canice’s Park, Eglinton, loving father of Seamus, Brendan, Anna, Cathy, Madonna and the late Anne, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Charlie and the late Susan, Willie and Patsy. Sadly, house private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu of flowers, if wished, to WHSCT Ward 40 Stroke Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McGILLIGAN, Bernard Gerard (Gerry). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bernard Gerard (Gerry) McGilligan peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 14th of May 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 476 Foreglen Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of the late Mary R.I.P. Loving father of Brian, Geraldine, Fiona, Declan, Katrina and Paul. Dear brother of Jim, Anna and Jean and the late Dermot, Harry, Paddy and May R.I.P. A very much loved grandfather, great grandfather and father in law. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, from 3pm to 10pm on Saturday and 12pm to 6pm Sunday. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home is strictly private. Funeral from his late residence on Monday 17th of May 2021, leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT ward 44 c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all his loving family and the wider family circle. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for him.

McKAY (Nee Cassidy) ( 7 Orchard Court, Portglenone) 15th May 2021 (Peacefully at hospital) Anna RIP beloved wife of Sam much loved mother of Karan (McAllister), Martin, Gerard and the Late Mary and loving sister of Tommy, Brian, Kate and the late Mary (McGarry) and Hugh Patrick. Due to the current COVID -19 pandemic Anna’s wake and funeral will be “Strictly Private”. Anna’s Funeral Arrangements will be published here as soon as they become available. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, son in law Damien, brothers, sister, grandchildren Caeloin, Cormac, Cara, Ryan, Olivia, Orlaith and Therese, nieces, nephews, and all the family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul. Covid guidelines and restrictions apply to the wake and Funeral mass.