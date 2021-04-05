Derry death notices - Tuesday, April 6, 2021

CANNING, Emer Mairaid. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Emer Mairaid Canning, peacefully at her late home surrounded by all her loving family on the 5th of April 2021. Late of 18 High Park. May she rest in peace. Beloved daughter of Cyril and Nora. Devoted twin sister of Aoife. A much loved sister of Orla, Eoghan, Bláthnaid and the late Colm and Aodhán. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for family and close friends only. Emer's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Wednesday 7th April 2021 at 11:00am via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Joseph Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Fatima Intercede For Her.

O'HAGAN, Eddie. 2nd April 2021, 20 Beechwood Crescent, beloved son of the late Eddie and Bernadette, loving brother of Stella, Sarah, Willie, Bernadette, Peter, Isobel, Maria, Hugo, John and the late Eddie and Patrick and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the St Mary’s Church webcam or via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

GOLIGHER (née Gamble), Violet, 5th April 2021 peacefully at Longfield Care Home, beloved wife of Leslie, 1 Goshaden Cottages, loving mother of Jonathan, dear mother-in-law of Sinead and much loved grandmother of Connor and Luke. Sadly, house strictly private and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Tuesday from 6 pm - 8 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Longfield Care Home (Patient Comfort Fund) C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. The Lord is my Shepherd.

McCOOL (née McCann), Rita, 5th April 2021, peacefully at Cornfield Care Home, beloved wife of the late Liam, 72 Baranilt Road, Limavady, loving mother of Ann, Marie, Gerard, Seamus, Damien and the late Jackie and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. House private and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via St Mary's Church, Limavady webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

CAMPBELL (née Monaghan), Maureen, 3rd April 2021, peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, beloved wife of the late Alex, 23 Culmore Park, loving mother of Nana, Tony, Maureen, Jennifer, Bridie, Paula, Nuala, Carol, Alexandra and Emmett, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Nana, Bernie, Agnes and the late John, Willie, Terry, Jimmy and Matt. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St Patrick’s Church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to NI Chest Heart and Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McDAID, April 3rd 2021, passed away peacefully at her own home, surrounded by her loving family, Mary Jane (Marlene)

96 St Canices Park, Eglinton. Much loved wife of Robert, Loving mother of Sharon, Royston, Christopher, Deborah, Alan, dear mother-in-law of Ian, Geoffrey and Janice. Also a devoted Granny and Great-Granny. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only donations to Alzheimer's Society and Marie Curie Cancer Care cheques payable to Browns funeral Directors and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

O’DONNELL (née Lavery), 3rd April 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, KATHLEEN (late of Ballynasilloe Avenue), beloved wife of the late Patsy, loving mother of Donna, Caroline, Patricia, Marcelline, Philip and Linda, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and a dear and loving sister of Josie, Margo, Paddy and the late Hannah, Betty, Christy, Geordie and Monica. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

DOHERTY, nee McErlean (Bellaghy) 3rd April 2021 peacefully at RVH Belfast, Brigid R.I.P. 16 Ballyscullion Road, beloved wife of Peter and loving mother of Rhonda (Rocks), Desmond, Declan and the late Marcella, doting grandmother of Callum, Cadhan, Charlie, Marcie, Ethan, Kyle, Cian and Noelle, sister of Katherine Hughes, Mary Kearney, Eileen McKeagney, Margaret Woods, Isobel McKeagney and the late John, daughter of the late John and Susan. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com) on Tuesday 6th April at 11.00am. St Brigid pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, son in law Ronan, daughter in law Michelle, grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private.