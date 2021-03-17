Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Contact
CAMPBELL, Patrick Martin - 12th March 2021 (suddenly), late of Quarry Street (formerly of Springtown Camp), son of the late Sarah and Patsy, dear brother of Sandra, Donna and the late Terence and Mary. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, Intercede for him.
CRAWORD, Georgena (Ena), née Ramsey - 16th March, 2021 (peacefully) at her home,10 Aghamore Park, Strathfoyle, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. Much loved wife of Bertie, devoted mother of Diane, Gail and Gary, adored granny of Amy, Alex, Chloe, great-granny of Hannah, loving sister, dearest sister-in-law of Margaret. Sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to immediate family only. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia N.I. or Marie Curie Nurses, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle.
