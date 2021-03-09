Derry death notices - Wednesday, March 10, 2021

DIAMOND, Heather Elizabeth, 7th March 2021, beloved daughter of the late Jackie and Tillie, Rossdowney Road, Waterside, and deeply regretted by Winston Finlay and all her extended family and friends. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's funeral home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Wednesday from 4 - 6 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to The Rainbow Rehoming Centre, 4G Ballygudden Road, Eglinton, BT47 3AF. The Lord is my Shepherd.

BROWN, Vincent, 9th March 2021 Peacefully at Cornfields Care Home, Limavady. Late of 90 Ballyarnett Village Derry BT48 8SD. Beloved husband of Pauline, loving father of Stephen, Andrew, Rachel, and Michael, father-in-law of Simon, Emma, and Laura a much loved grandfather of Orla, Finley, Joshua, and Jaxon, dear brother of John, Noel, Maura, Bernadette, Ann, Philomena, Ethna, and the late Charlie. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Vincent’s funeral service will be streamed from Cornerstone City Church facebook page on Friday at 11am. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Dementia Support Foyle No 1 Ground Floor, Sevenoaks, Derry BT47 6AL. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. The Lord is my Shephard.

MELAUGH, Thomas (Tommy), 6th March 2021, formerly of Drumleck Gardens, beloved father of Thomas and Connor, loving son of Frances and the late Gerry, dear brother of Teresa, Gerald, Colm and Michael and a much loved grandfather and uncle. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

SHARKEY, 9th. March 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Dermot, (formerly of St Johns Park) loving father of Colleen, Ryan, Stephen and Emma, a devoted grandfather, father-in-law of Jennifer and Tommy, sadly missed by Dolores, beloved son of Bridie and the late Bobby, dear brother of Michael, Brian and Ciaran. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him, St Bernard pray for him.

HERON (nee Quinn, Claudy) The Glen Loanin, 21 Cahore Road, Draperstown, 9 March 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Margaret Colmcille R.I.P. dear wife of John and devoted Mother of Marie (Harkin), Sean, Emmet, Cormac and Maeve (Currie). Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, Grand-children, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of The Foyle Hospice & St Vincent de Paul Ballinascreen and St Lurachs, Maghera. c/o O’ Kane Funeral Directors, 39 Cahore Road, Draperstown. Sadly, due to the new Covid-19 government guidelines, the house and funeral are Strictly private.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on The Holy Rosary Church, Ballinascreen Webcam on Thursday at 11am (https://www.churchservices.tv/draperstown) “Our Lady of Lourdes Pray for Her”.

O'KANE, Kevin (Toby), We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Kevin (Toby) O’Kane suddenly on the 8th of March 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 38 Main Street, Feeny, Co Derry. Beloved son of Donna and Kevin. Loving father of Pauric, Arianna and Charlie. Dear brother of Charlene, Eugene, Emma, Shannon and Cathal. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family and the extended family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus we put our trust in you.

McCAULEY, Paul, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Paul McCauley, peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on the 7th of March 2021. Late of 308 Carnhill. May he rest in peace. The family wish to thank all the staff within the I.C.U at Altnagelvin hospital for their professionalism and care of Paul this past number of weeks. Loving son of the late Paddy and Agnes. A much loved brother of Kathleen, Evelyn, Margaret, Geraldine, Patricia, Liam, Andy and the late Paddy and Bernie. Dearest partner to Jackie Lynch of 22 Sheelin Pk. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle and friends in both Derry and the USA. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for the immediate family only. Paul's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Wednesday 10th March 2021 at 11:30am via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/carnhill On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

KENNEDY (née McGinley), Marie, 8th March 2021, late of 9 Eskaheen View, wife of Danny, loving mother of Julie, Ryan and Paul, much loved grandmother of Nathan, Corinna and Rían and dear sister of Joseph (twin), Marlene, Christine, Cathy, Eileen, Rosleen and the late Jim. House private please and funeral restricted to family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McCARRICK, Robert (Roy), R.I.P. 6th March 2021 Suddenly. Late of Glenowen, Derry. Beloved husband of Teresa, loving father of Darran, and Catriona, father-in-law of Ruairi, a much loved grandfather of Finn and Darragh, dear brother of Brigine, Billy, Maeve and Helen. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Roy’s funeral mass will be streamed from St Mary’s Church Creggan on Wednesday at 10am followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCLINTOCK, Victor, 6th March, 2021, peacefully at home, 47 Foyle Fold, beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Craig and Warren, and a dear uncle of Andrina and Hilary. A private family funeral will take place, all enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

GILMER – 7th March 2021, peacefully at Madelayne Court Care Home, Portstewart, Margaret, former Vice Principal of Coleraine High School and formerly of Mussenden Road, Castlerock. Dearly loved daughter of the late James and Nellie Gilmer, loving sister of the late Harry and sister-in-law of Jill. Due to current government regulations the funeral will be private. No flowers please by request. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Hazelbank Presbyterian Church Building Fund c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

McERLANE, (Toomebridge) 9th March 2021, Henry R.I.P. late of 14 Carlane Crescent, beloved husband of the late Margaret and loving father of Damian and Tania, dear brother of James, Gerard, John, Eilish Goddard, Rose Hutchinson, Bernadette McErlane and the late Mary Robb. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing, son, daughter, daughter in law Sonia, grandchildren Lee, Lucy, Sophie and Liam, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

MURPHY, 8th March, 2021, peacefully, at Altnagelvin Hospital, DESMOND, beloved husband of the late Alice (nee Mc GONIGLE), and dear father of Seamus, Fergus, Connor and Sean, late of 6 Cregglea, Claudy, and formerly of Ardkill and County Armagh. RIP. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Wake house strictly private. Desmond will repose in St Patrick's Chapel, Dungiven from 6pm on Tuesday evening until Requiem Mass on Wednesday followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Due to the ongoing pandemic the numbers in attendance must be limited. Requiem Mass can be viewed at mcnradio.tv/St Patrick's Church, Dungiven at 11am.

CARLETON (née Earley) - March 8th 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 4 Iniscarn Road, Moneymore, Mary Elizabeth Isabella (Ray), dearly beloved Wife of the late Thomas, much loved Mother of Jim, Thomas, Will, Trevor, Joy and David, loving Mother-in-Law of Janet, Elizabeth, Barbara, Jacqueline, Steve and Libby, a devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother and cherished Sister of George, Joyce and the late Ritchie, Hilda and Bobby. House and funeral strictly private, due to government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "My grace is sufficient for Thee"

PINKERTON, March 8th 2021, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, James Edwin, 34 Enagh Park, Limavady. Much loved husband of Joyce, loving father of Stephen and Lisa, and Stephen's partner Tanya, devoted grandfather of Danielle, Molly, Cassie, Rebecca and Adam. Great grandfather of Scarlett and Theo, dear brother of Jack and Matilda. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to NW Cancer Centre WHSCT and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. BT49 0HE. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.