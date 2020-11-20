Derry death notices - Saturday, November 21, 2020

SWEENEY, Patrick, 20th November 2020 beloved son of the late Kathleen and Jim, 7 Carrickreagh Gardens, Creggan, loving brother of Teresa, Cathy, Jimmy, Majella, Sharon, Christopher and Brian and a much loved uncle. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McDaid (née Dillon), Mary Clare. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary Clare McDaid née Dillon, peacefully at her late home surrounded by all her loving family on the 20th of November 2020. Late of 107 Kylemore Park. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of Charles (Junior). Devoted mother of Paul, Charlie, Siobhan, Martina, Willie, John, Clare and Patricia. A much loved grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Sally and the late John, William, Patsy and Dennis. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Clare's remains are now reposing at her late home 107 Kylemore Park, funeral leaving from there on Saturday 21st of November at 10.20am for 11:00am requiem mass in St. Columba's Church Longtower, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for immediate family only. Clare's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ St. Thérése Of Lisieux Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for Her.

CASSIDY, Denis (Ding), 19th November 2020 beloved husband of Carmel, 15 Grainan Park, Belmont, loving father of Paul, Julie, Kieran, Claire, Catherine, Mary and Michael, a much loved father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear brother of George, Kathleen, Marion, Marie and the late Sheila and Jimmy. Sadly, house strictly private, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. For the sake of the sorrowful passion, have mercy on him and on the whole world.

McCANNY (née Meehan), Mary. 20th November 2020, peacefully at Thackeray Care Home, Limavady, beloved wife of the late Gerard R.M., loving mother of Mgr Bryan, Gerard, Peter and Joseph, a much loved grandmother to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren and dear sister of the late Evelyn, Joe, Sean, Kathleen, Margaret and Cormac. Mary’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 pm in St Theresa’s Church, Sion Mills on Sunday 22nd November 2020. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the funeral will be private for immediate family only. Mary’s funeral Mass will also be streamed live via the website link below. St Therese of Lisieux pray for her.

MURPHY, Francis Iris, 19th November 2020 Peacefully at Milesian Manor Care Home, Magherafelt, Late of Freehall Road Castlerock. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Dearly loved Aunt of Derek and Linda. In Accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral will take place on Monday 23rd November. Donations in lieu of flowers to Christ Church Castlerock, 52 Main Street, Castlerock, BT414RA. All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321 Deeply regretted by her Loving Family Circle.

WILSON - November 19th 2020, George Scott Orr, passed away peacefully at his home in the loving care of his devoted Wife Doris (née Simpson), 96 Shanreagh Park, Limavady, much loved Brother of Marie, a dear Brother-in-Law of Bert Anderson (Donegal), a dearly loved Uncle of Sharon and dearest Brother-in-Law of Jim and Valerie Simpson (Donaghadee), Desmond Simpson (Cookstown) and the late Smith Simpson (Canada). House and funeral strictly private, due to government guidelines. A private Funeral Service and burial will take place on Sunday, November 22nd at 2.30pm in Enagh Cemetery, Limavady. Family and Friends are welcome to stand in the locality of the Cemetery to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to C.E.F. (Northwest Area), payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Redeemed".

O’KANE, (Maghera & formerly Ballerin) 20th November 2020. Suddenly but peacefully Francis R.I.P. beloved husband of Cecilia; loving father of Mildred and Sinead; grandfather of Niamh, Sinead and James and father-in-law of James and the late Colm. Son of the late Patrick and Meta and dear brother of Mary (McGoldrick), Tommy, Brian, Danny and the John, Jimmy, Paddy and Margaret (Hegarty). Deeply regretted by the entire O’Kane & Kelly family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements will be updated as they become available.

TIERNEY, Kathleen, R.I.P. 20th November 2020. Late of 65 Irish Green Street, Limavady. Peacefully at Weavers nursing home Cookstown. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Sarah, dear sister of Jim, Sarah, Eileen and the late John, Thomas, Mary (Higgins) Patrick, Frances, Gerard, Brigid, and Bernard. R.I.P. Deeply regretted by her brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and all the family circle. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Those wishing to pay their respects to Kathleen may do so at O’Brien’s of Limavady funeral home 10 Ballyclose Street Limavady on Saturday from 3pm to 5pm. Kathleen will leave from funeral home tomorrow Saturday at 5pm to repose in Christ the King Church. Requiem mass will be held on Monday 23rd at 11am followed by interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Irish Green Street. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to St Vincent de Paul Society c/o Parish Office 115 Irish Green Street Limavady BT49 9AB Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

NIVEN - November 20th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Caroline Ethel Lorna, "Woodvale Cottage", 37 Springhill Road, Moneymore, dearly loved Sister of Kay (Hull) and a much loved Aunt of Lorna and Peter and Great-aunt of Finn. House and Funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Funeral details to follow. Will be very sadly missed by her loving Sister and the entire Family Circle.