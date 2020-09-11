Derry death notices - Saturday, September 12, 2020

SHARKEY, 11th. September 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, WILLIAM, (Formerly of Aberfoyle Terrace), beloved son of the late Patrick and Sara, loving brother of Charles and the late Patrick, John and Celine. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for him.

FINNEGAN, Gus, (Formerly of Cavan), 11th September 2020, Peacefully at home. Beloved Husband of Lucia and Loving Father of Damian, Sean and Step Father of Anne. Dear Father-in-law of Carina and Dear Grandfather of Callum, Maddyisn, Mia, Rubi, Séan, Ellen, Liana and Harry. Funeral from his home, 141 Riverview, Ballykelly on Sunday 13th September at 11:30am to Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, Steelstown for Mass at 12:15pm. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

DUFFY, Rory, 11th September 2020 beloved husband of Sheri, loving father of Kieran, son of the late Brian and Sheila, dear brother of Laurie and Gavin, much loved uncle of Joe, Olivia, Fintan, Conor, Rory and Gabrielle. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

ROGERS - Ozzie Lee (aged 17 years), passed away on September 10th 2020 (after a long illness), devoted and dearly loved Son of Simon and Miranda, 2 Quarry Road, Knockloughrim, much loved Brother of Luke, precious Grandson of Doreen and Dave and the late Ben and Gill (Rogers), dearest Nephew of Emma and her Husband Michael and a loving Cousin of Henri. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at D. Watters Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15th at 12.00 O'Clock (for Family), leaving at 12.40pm approx. Friends and Neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing (via Main Street, Tobermore to the Primary School on the Maghera Road and then to Ozzie's home (address above) for a short time). A private cremation will follow at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Clic Sargent, Angel Wishes and Cancer Fund for Children, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Much loved and will be sadly missed by the entire Family Circle.

DONNELLY (Magherafelt) September 9, 2020 Francis, partner of Edel and her son Cillian. Beloved son of Francis and Brigid, brother of Thomas, Paddy and Bernie, uncle of Brenna, Sarah and PJ. Mary Queen of the Gael pray for him. Funeral from his parents' home, 26 Ranaghan Road, Draperstown, BT45 7EW on Sunday at 11.15am to arrive at the Church of the Annunciation, Magherafelt for 12noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot in Lavey. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Please abide by government guidelines regarding social distancing in relation to COVID-19. All enquiries please to Michael McSparron Funeral Director, Carnlough and Larne (028 2827 5255). Very deeply regretted.