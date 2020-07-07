Derry death notices - Wednesday, July 8, 2020

McFEELY, 14th June 2020, suddenly, Rónán, beloved son of Pascale and Conor and a much-loved brother of Ciarán. Deeply regretted by his loving mother and father, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, the entire family circle, and his friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, Unit 7 Whitegates Business Park, Newry, BT35 6UA. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McMULLAN, July 7th 2020, passed away peacefully at Deanfield Private Nursing Home, Robert, much loved husband of Helen, loving father of Jenny and Joy, dear father in law of Joey and Mick, devoted grandfather of Kylie, Steven, Kirsty and Jamie, lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. House and funeral private due to the current pandemic. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Deanfield Private Nursing Home and WHSCT ward 44 Altnagelvin Hospital cheques payable to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Sadly missed.

MONTGOMERY, James (Jim) July 5, 2020 5, Bluebell Avenue, Cullion, ( surrounded by his loving family in his 80th year ) beloved husband of the late Nancy, much loved father of Sandra, Heather and Joanne, loving father-in-law of Ivan, Ronnie and Colin, devoted grand-father of Trudy, Olivia, Ainsley, Jade, Giles, Orla, Hayley, Jordan, Holly, Tyler and the late Laura, great-grandfather of Jake, Poppy and Noah. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. Funeral leaving his late home on Wednesday at 1.00pm followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery. (Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing).Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Dunnalong Parish Church or Bryson Care c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very Deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. God’s garden must be beautiful he only takes the best.

TOSH, John July, 6, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelivin Hospital in his 83rd year, dearly beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father of Caroline, David and Alistair, loving father-in-law of Fiona, adored Papa of Ella, Ruby and Robbie, dearest brother of Roy. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. (Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route, while maintaining social distancing). Funeral leaving his late home 39, Ross Bay, Limavady Road, on Wednesday, at 2.30 pm followed by burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Ebrington Presbyterian Church (R.& R. Fund) c/o Julie Faulkner, 22, Glenaden Hill, Waterside, Londonderry BT47 2LJ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. The Lord’s my Shepherd.

KEYS, Ethel (nee McMichael) July 6, 2020 Peacefully at her home 29, Harbarton Park, Altnagelvin, (surrounded by her loving family in her 94th year ) dearly beloved wife of the late Albert Keys, much loved mother of Gordon, Joan, David, Adrian, adored granny and great-granny. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. Funeral leaving her late home on Wednesday 8th July at 10.00am followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke Association c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.