Derry death notices - Wednesday, June 3, 2020

HARKIN, Mary, 29th May 2020 R.I.P.: beloved daughter of the late James and Maureen Harkin, formerly of High Park and Rinmore Drive, dear sister of Peter, Joe, Teresa and the late Johnny, Martin, Margaret, Pauline, Thomas and Jim and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

JOYCE, William (Willie), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of William (Willie) Joyce peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 2nd of June 2020. Late of 27 Francis Street and formally of Westport, Co. Mayo he arrived in Derry with Dublin firm John Sisk, helping to build St Mary's Church in Creggan. May he rest in peace. Devoted husband of Ann. Loving father of Sharon, Peter, Liam, Annemarie and the late Colm. A much loved grandfather to all his grand-children. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family. Willie's requiem mass can be streamed live at 11:30am on Thursday 4th June 2020 via the link below; https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-eugenes-cathedral-derry Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam Dhílis.

LAMPA, Marta, 23rd March 2020, at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry. Late of Violet Street, Waterside, Derry and formerly Poland. Marta was laid to rest in Ballyoan Cemetery on 1st June 2020. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul.

QUINN (Magherafelt) 1st June 2020 Brother Ignatius (Jim), De La Salle , Clayton Court, Portsmouth, formerly Westland Rd., Magherafelt; beloved brother of Nancy Hughes, Olive McGuckin, Edmund (Deceased), Henry, Fr John (Salesian), Sally O'Connor, Brother Eugene (Pat) (De La Salle), Maura McCann, Eileen Donnelly and Malachi. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

McCORRY, (Née Mc Peake) Lavey 1st June 2020. Rose R.I.P. Peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Paul, Seamus, Anne Convery and Martin. Devoted sister of Kathleen Diamond, Philomena Collins, Henry, John, Seamus, Sheila Tuke, Leo, Bernard and late Patrick and Anna Ball. Due to current Corona Virus pandemic restrictions, the family home and funeral will be strictly private. Funeral cortége from her son Martin’s home 146 Gulladuff Rd, BT45 8LW travelling from Gulladuff Rd, Gulladuff, Mayogall Rd on Wednesday 3rd at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Lavey allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at; http://www.laveyparish.com/webcamslaveyglough.html Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, daughter, Grandchildren Oisin, Rhiann, Michael, James, Christopher, Katherine, Michael and Kelan and brothers, sisters, son in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces and family circle.

OAKES. Philip, R.I.P. 1st June 2020. (Unite The Union) Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital after an illness bravely borne. Beloved husband of Teresa, loving father of Melissa, Kellie-Joanne, a much loved grandfather of Bobby and Olly. Father-in-law of Bobby and Lee, Dear son of Bridie and the late Jim Oakes R.I.P. Dear brother of Andrew, and Zandra. Brother-in-law of Oliver, Stephen, Helen, Caroline, Joanna, Sharon, and Veronica and a beloved uncle. Funeral from his home: 3 Oakbridge Park, Derry BT48 8PY on Wednesday 3rd at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown followed by interment in City Cemetery. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral will be private. Family flowers only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul