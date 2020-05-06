Derry death notices - Thursday, May 7, 2020

McLAUGHLIN, 5th May 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Denis Thomas (late of Ridgeway Drive, Derry and formerly of Ballysallagh, Co. Donegal), beloved husband of Anne. He is dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McMORRIS, Robert John (Robin), (Ex RAF) 6th May 2020 peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, beloved husband of the late Mary (formerly of Dunseverick Park and late of 2 Alandale Park, Eglinton) loving father of Christeen, much loved grandfather of Timothy and Suzanne, great-grandfather of Robin, Seth, Rowan and Reuben and dear brother of Iris and the late Ronnie and Joy. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Londonderry, BT48 8JE. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Thursday evening from 5-7 pm.

O'CONNOR, Francis (Brendan), 5th May 2020 devoted husband of Mary, 149 Baranailt Road, Limavady, loving son of the late Joe and Mary O’Connor, dear brother of Eileen, Maureen, Teresa, Betty, Goretti, Kevin, Bernadette and the late Kitty and a much loved uncle. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Wednesday evening from 6 - 8 pm. The Lord is my Shepherd.

MULLAN, Danny,. (The Cam) R.I.P. 6TH May 2020 Peacefully at his home: 26 Shinny Rd, Macosquin. Beloved husband of Bernadette (Bernie), loving father of Martina, and Patrick, and a much loved grandfather of Maya and the late Emily. Dear father-in-law of Andrea and Martina’s partner Dion. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Sadly owing to current restrictions funeral and wake will be private. Funeral from his home on Friday 8th May leaving at 10.20am to allow relatives and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church Ballerin. (Mass will be broadcast live on the Parish of Errigal facebook page). followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Marie Curie, City friends of Marie Curie, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry. BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

BROWNE (nee Hasson), Mary Josephine (Josie), 5th May 2020 peacefully at home, 75 Carnhill, beloved wife of the late George, loving mother of Philomena, Christina, Georgie, Robert, Martin, Marcella, Jeanette, Sharon and the late Donna and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.