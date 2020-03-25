Derry death notices - Thursday, March 26, 2020

DEEHAN, (25 March 2020), At his residence, Paddy, No 32 Gransha Park, Clooney Road, Derry. Dearly beloved husband of the late Annie (R.I.P.), and loving father of Marie, Pauline, James, John and Eamon. Brother of Annie (Devine). Funeral and Requiem mass in St Joseph's Church, Craigbane at 11.00am on Friday 27th March. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister and all the family circle. Our Lady of Knock Pray for him. Owing to restrictions in relation to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the house and funeral are strictly private, please.

EAKIN, Hester, In her 91st year, died peacefully at Madelayne Court Care Home, Portstewart on Wednesday 25th March 2020. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Rev Jack and Mrs Jean Eakin and sister of Barbara (deceased). Lovingly remembered by her cousins Eileen, Stanley and his wife Jean, William and his wife Maureen, Terry and Deirdre. House and funeral strictly private in accordance with Government Guidelines and Covid-19. “The Lord Is My Shepherd.”

GORMAN, 25th March 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, William (Billy, formerly of Colby Avenue), beloved husband of the late Maire, loving father of Mary, Paul, Caroline and Fiona, a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Extended family and friends are welcome to view the funeral mass online by clicking the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St. Pio pray for him.

VILLA, John, R.I.P. 25th march 2020 Peacefully at his home: 81 Victoria Road, Newbuildings BT47 2RL. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen R.I.P. loving father of Colm, Peter, Damien, Ronnie and Terance, and a much loved grandfather. Dear brother of the late Tom, James, Margaret, and Anna. R.I.P. Funeral from his home on Friday at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12noon in St Mary's Oratory Newbuildings, followed by interment in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Sadly, due to the current circumstances the wake and funeral will be family only. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Society of St Vincent de Paul, Foyleside Shopping Centre, 22 Bridge Street, Derry BT48 6JZ. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 028 77764732. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

GLENN, Rachael, 25th March 2020, beloved daughter of Teresa and Pól, loving sister of Denise, Steven, Paul, Edelle, Daniel and Conal and a much loved aunt and cousin. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh on Friday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Wake and funeral strictly private please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

GRANT, 24th March 2020, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, Philip, beloved Husband of Philomena, loving Father of Caoimhe, Finola and Etain, devoted Grandfather of Aodhan, Neala, Fionn, Bowen and Caoilte, a dear and loving Brother of Maeve, Brendan and Oliver and Father-In-Law of Sean and Alan and the best Brother-In-Law to Tony, Moira, Ursula and Angela. Dearly loved and sadly missed by the entire family circle. Wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Extended family and friends are welcome to view the funeral mass online. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated later. Blessed Virgin Mary pray for him. St. Teresa intercede for him.

TAYLOR, Celine (nee O’Donnell) R.I.P.: 24th March 2020 peacefully at home, 16 Belmont Crescent, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Blanaid, Orlaith, Conleth and Noel, dear mother-in-law of Elaine and Aíne, much loved granny of Eoín, Ruairí, Niamh and Ciara and sister of the late Charlie, Aggie, Brendan, Danny, Eugene and baby Margaret. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Eugene’s Cathedral on Thursday at 11.30 am. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Extended family and friends are welcome to view the funeral mass online by clicking the link below. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McCLENAGHAN – March 24, 2020 called home (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family. William James (Billy), dearly loved husband of Winnie, 45 Glenburn Park, Magherafelt, much loved father of Maureen, Tilly, Billy, Eleanor, Jonathan, Jill and the late Fred, also a loving grandfather and great-grandfather and dearest brother of Stella, Gordon, Derek, Desmond, Ronnie, Anne, Denise, Jacqueline and the late Isobel, Bertie and Margaret. House and funeral strictly private due to current health guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Magherafelt Independent Methodist Church, payable by post or online payment to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by his Wife, Children and the entire Family Circle. “Redeemed with the precious blood of Christ” 1 Peter 1 v 18 & 19.

TRUSSLER – 23rd March 2020 (peacefully) at hospital, John Dennis, 3 Clifton Park Coleraine. Dearly beloved husband of the late Isobel (Bell) dear father of Willis, Irene, Sammy, Helen and Belinda and a dear father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. House and funeral strictly private in accordance with government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for the UDR Benevolent Fund c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

CARTER, Arthur, 24th March 2020 beloved husband of the late Colette, 113 Elm Grove, loving father of Eugene, Nicholas, Dermot and the late Shauna, son of Artie and Annie Carter, dear brother of Isa, Agnes, Anna, Rita, Lily, Noeleen and the late Ignatius and Marion and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Eugene's Cathedral on Thursday at 10 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Wake and funeral strictly private due to Coronavirus pandemic. Extended family and friends are welcome to view the funeral mass online by clicking the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.