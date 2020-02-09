Derry death notices - Monday, February 10, 2020

GALLAGHER, nee Murphy (Maghera) 9th February 2020. Nora R.I.P. beloved wife of Danny and loving mother of John, Bryan, Niall, Colm, Anthony and the late Tony, daughter of the late John and Katherine Murphy and sister of Francie. Funeral from her home 122 Glen Road on Tuesday 11th February at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Patrick Glen. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters in law Diane, Sharon, Jolanta, grandchildren Ciaran, Colm, Siobhan, Teagan, Leigha, Eoghan, Nealla, brother, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

MAGEE, Barry, 8th February 2020 beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Emma Louise and Fergal, dear son of Martha and much loved brother of Karen, Paul, Deborah, Gareth, Naomi and the late Tammy. Funeral from his mother’s home, 42 Marianus Park, on Tuesday at 9.10 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

LENNOX, (née McCrea) February 9, 2020 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Area Hospital, Margaret, beloved wife of the late Robert, 7A Carrydarragh Road, Moneymore, much loved mother of Lorraine, Sarah, David and Keith, a loving mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Ruby, David and the late James, John, Jean and Molly. Funeral service in Lissan Parish Church on Tuesday, 11 February at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lissan Parish Church Rectory Fund, c/o Steenson Funeral Services, 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle. “At home with the Lord.”



TOLAND (née Logue), 9th February 2020, peacefully at her home, 85 Drumard Park, Ann Marie, loving Daughter of the late Patrick and Noreen, devoted Mother to Emmett, Conan, Cianan and the late Aaron, a dear Sister to Johanna, James, Barry, Tony and the late Kathleen, Noreen and Patrick, darling Grandmother to Megan, Gracie, Leo and Aaron, a dear and loving Aunt to all her Nephews and Nieces and Mother-In-Law to Graínne, Lucy and Laura and Wife of Myles. Funeral leaving her home at 9:20am on Tuesday the 11th February to St. Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. HOUSE PRIVATE FROM 11:00PM TO 11:00AM. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

TRACEY, Raymond, 8th February 2020, beloved husband of Ruby, loving father of Ashley, Simon, Mark, Raymond and Denise, father-in-law of Noel, Shauna, Majella, Dolores and Joanne and a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Funeral from his home, 145 Carnhill, on Tuesday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Raymond’s remains will leave W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton at 2.30 pm on Sunday afternoon.Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McELHENNON, (Nee Mc Glone) (Crocknamihill, Draperstown), 14th January 2020 Helena R.I.P, dearly beloved wife of Declan and darling mother of Kayla, Ben, Kaeden and Niah-Rose. Daughter of Mary and the late Michael and sister of Rosaleen, Teresa, Michael and Sean, daughter-in-law of Brendan and Anna. Wake commencing at 1pm on Saturday 18th January 2020.Funeral on Monday 20th January 2020 from her late residence 11B Crocknamohill Road, Draperstown at 10am for 11 0'clock requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Keenaught Desertmartin. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons,daughters, Mother, sisters, brothers, Mother-in law, father - in -law, sisters-in-law,, brothers-in-law, Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family circle.Family time only on Monday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of Sands c/o O Kane Funeral Directors, 39 Cahore Road, Draperstown, Co Derry BT45 7LY. Padre Pio Pray for Her.

HEGARTY, (Maghera) 8th February 2020 Joseph Anthony R.I.P. peacefully at his home. Beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Kieran, Ruairi, Stacey, Ronan and the late Emmett and son of the late Paddy and Maureen and brother of Hugh, Collette McErlean, Greta McLarnon, Pat, Maureen Kerr and Kevin.Funeral from his home 19A Glenshane Rd BT46 5JZ on Monday 10th February at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church Glen. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Kailyn and Chris John Joe brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and family circle.



McELHINNEY – 7th February 2020, peacefully at home 20 Rectory Road, Coleraine. Kenneth (Ken), dearly loved husband of Pat, loving father of Mary, Karan and Sara, much loved grandfather of Kenneth Jnr, Aaron, Alicia, Zoe and Holly and dear brother of Sadie and Catherine. House private. Funeral service in Ballyrashane Parish Church, Coleraine on Tuesday at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Marie Curie C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

BUCHANAN – 8th February 2020, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, Alexander (Alex), late of 36 East Road, Limavady, much loved partner of the late Joyce, dear uncle of Karl and husband Bob and great uncle of Robert, Kenny, Sabrina and families. Family and friends welcome to call at Robinson Funeral Directors Funeral Home, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA tomorrow Sunday or Monday from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Tuesday 11th February at 1.00pm for burial in Enagh Cemetery, Limavady. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.



LINTON, (Nee Speers) Kilrea February 8th 2020. Peacefully at Causeway Hospital Eileen beloved wife of Tommy 25 Lismoyle Rd, Kilrea and dear Mother of Wesley and the late Robert and Helen Anne and a much loved grandmother of Shane, Jordan and Leslie Anne. Funeral from her late home on Monday at 1.20am (family service at 1pm) to Churchtown Presbyterian Church Tamlaght O’Crilly for service at 2pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining Churchyard. Family Flowers only Donations in lieu of same to Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o Dempsey Funeral Directors 11 Coleraine St, Kilrea. BT515QA. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing Family & Family Circle. Safe in the Arms of Jesus.



MITCHELL, May, February 7, 2020, peacefully at home 73, Bann Drive, Waterside (in the loving care of her family in her 91st year) devoted daughter of the late Jim and Meta, beloved sister of Jack, Gardiner, Maurice and the late Evelyn and Thompson, adored by all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home on Monday 10th February at 2.00pm followed by burial in Faughan Reformed Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to “ The Rainbow Centre “ c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ.The Lord is my Shepherd.



