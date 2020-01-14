Derry Death Notices - Tuesday 14th January 2020

BROWNE, Jean 13th - January 2020 (peacefully) at Deanfield Care Home, beloved wife of the late Sammy, late of 279 Sperrin Park, much loved mother of Tom, Jean, Samuel and Olivia and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.

service in her son Tom’s home, 2 Adelaide Avenue, at 2.00pm on Friday 17th January followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to Cancer Research NI, c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Waterside BT47 6DQ. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

CARLIN, Joanna (nee McLaughlin) - 12th January 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 1 Celtic Villas, Stanley's Walk, beloved wife of the late Tony, loving mother to Philomena, Tony, Moira, Ursula, Angela and the late Anne and Joseph, and a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral leaving her home tomorrow (Wednesday). at 10:50am. to St. Columba's Church, Long Tower for Requiem Mass at 11:30 am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

COYLE, Ramond - 14th January 2020, beloved husband of Ann, loving father of Caroline, Helen and the late Michael and much loved grandfather of John, Robert, Holly and Bethany. Funeral from his home, 21 Shearwater Way, on Thursday at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Raymond’s remains will be removed from W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton today (Tuesday) at 4.00pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

DUFFY, Michael Ignatious (Mac) - 13th January 2020, beloved husband of Kathleen, dear brother of Joy, Clare and the late Willie, JP, Ethna, Siolene and Madeline and a much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral from his home, 30 St Francis Terrace, tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9.25am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Trócaire or St Vincent de Paul, c/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. His remains will be removed from W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, Eglinton today (Tuesday) at 3.00pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

DUDDY, Catherine (nee Smith) - 13th January 2020, beloved wife of Larry, loving mother of Mary, Laura, Rebecca, Hannah and Laurence, daughter of the late Bill and Gretta Smith and dear sister of Mary, Eileen, Jim, Raymond, Owen, Paul and the late Martin, Tony and Pat. Funeral from her home, 116 Glen Road, on Thursday at 11 o’clock for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Donations in memory of Catherine, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McKEE, Margaret (nee Hanna) – 13th January 2020 (suddenly) at her home, Post Office House, Tobermore (in her 93rd year), much loved wife of the late Ivan. House strictly private. Funeral service in Maghera Presbyterian Church on Thursday, 16 January at 2:00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her friends Cynthia and Mark and George and Doreen.

O'NEILL, Thomas John (The Loup) - 12th January 2020 (RIP), beloved husband of Sarah Jane and loving father of Mickey, Edel (McNamee), John and Mandy (McNamee), son of the late Michael and Kathleen and dear brother of Mary (Crawford), Francis, Michael, Susan (Donaldson), Brendan, and the late Gerald, Teresa (Devlin), Liam and Brian. Funeral from his home, 11 Scotts Road, tomorrow (Wednesday 15th January) at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at11.00am Requiem Mass in The Loup Parish Halll. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for him. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in -law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.