Derry Death Notices (updated) - Tuesday 7th January 2020

CROCKETT, Lily - 6th January 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 21 Drumachose Park, Limavady. surrounded by her loving family, much loved wife of the late Victor, loving mother of Jason and Vicky, cherished mother-in-law of Wilma and Lee, also a devoted grandmother of seven, dear daughter of the late George and Isa, loving sister of Jean, Libby, Josie and the late Georgie and winifred. Funeral leaving her late home tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1.30pm for service in Christ Church at 2.00pm, followed by interment in adjoining Church yard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

DOWNEY, Seamus - 7th. January 2020 (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, beloved partner of Paula, loving father to Michael, Seamus, Caroline and Colette, devoted grandfather to Ayesha, Michael, Jamie, Rebecca, Jack and Aidan. Funeral leaving his home, 48 Lavery Fold, Asylum Road, on Thursday (the 9th inst) at 9:20am to St. Eugene's, Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Family time from 10:00pm to 11:00am. St. Martin, Intercede for him.

MEHAFFEY, Right Rev James (Jim), retired Bishop of Derry and Raphoe - 6th January 2020 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 10 Clearwater, much-loved husband of Thelma and beloved dad to Wendy, Tim and the late Philip. Funeral Service will take place on Saturday 11th January 2020 at 2.00pm at St. Columb’s Cathedral. A cremation will take place in Roselawn Crematorium on Monday 13th January at 1.30pm. Family time from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if wished, to St. Columb’s Cathedral, c/o The Very Rev. R Stewart, The Deanery, 30 Bishop Street, BT48 6PP.

MITCHELL, Avril (nee Watson) - 6th January 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Peter, Yvonne and Vivien and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home, 8 Ivy Mead Court, on Thursday at 12.15pm for service in Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church at one o’clock. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Crescent Link, Waterside, BT47 6DA.

McCAY, Margaret Kathleen (née Lee) - 7th January 2020 (peacefully), formerly of Rossdowney, wife of David, much loved mother of Esther (Jim Smith), Linda (Ken Harron) and Davinia, dear grandmother of Stephen, Graham and Gillian and great-grandmother of William, András and Janka. Close family and friends welcome in her daughter Davinia’s home, Lisanelly Park, Omagh. Funeral service in Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church on Thursday 9th January at 11.00am followed by burial in Derry City Cemetery. Family flowers only with donations in lieu payable to Care for Cancer and send via J.R.Pollock & Co. Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road, Omagh. BT790HF. Sadly missed by the entire family circle.



McKEEVER, Anthony Tony - 6th January 2020 (RIP), beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Mark, Mary, Stuart and Anthony, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Eddie, Phil, Christy, Willie, Ella and Teresa. Funeral from his home, 99 Galliagh Park, on Thursday at 12.30 pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Tony’s remains will be removed from W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton today (Tuesday) at 12 o’clock. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McMENAMIN, Michael - 6th January 2020 at his home, 36 Kilgort Road, Claudy, loving husband of Peggy and devoted father of Pat, Helen (O’Hagan), George, Kay (Lynch), Margaret (McGarvey), Michael, John, and Claire (Kelly), a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. His funeral will leave his son John’s home, 40 Kilgort Road, at 10.15am on Thursday 9th. for 11.00 Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Craigbane. Burial in adjoining cemetery immediately afterwards. Family time only please from 10.00pm to 10.00am

NEESON, Edward (Eddie), Maghera - 7th January 2020, beloved husband of the late Leonie and loving father of Annamarie (Convery), Leonie and Noeleen, dear brother of John, Kathleen McCloskey, Annie Mullan, Francie, Laura McEldowney, Pat Taylor and the late Charlie, Mary Kerr and Tillie Doherty. Funeral from his home, 20 Tamney Crescent, on Thursday 9th January at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Patrick, Glen. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his daughters, son-in-law, partners, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers, sisters and extended family circle.

