Derry Death Notices (Updated) - Wednesday 25th December 2019

McKINNEY, Mary - 25th December 2019, beloved mother of Tanya and Alana, much loved grandmother of Tiarnan, daughter of Maud and the late Joseph McKinney and dear sister of Gerard, Willie, Geoffrey, Teresa, John, Bernadette and Martin. Funeral from her home, 17 Hawthorn Park, Greysteel on Friday at 9.25am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

KING, Ann-Marie (née Kelly) - 24th December 2019 (peacefully) at the Mater Hospital, Belfast (RIP), 5 Westland Road, Magherafelt, dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother of John and Jessica, loving grandmother of Scarlett and Shania, much loved partner of John, dearly loved daughter of Gerry and Sylvia and dearest sister of Eamonn, Joan, Christine, Geraldine and Pamela. Family time please on Christmas Day. Funeral arrangements later. St. Anne, pray for her. Deeply regretted by her son, daughter, grandchildren, partner, mother, father, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.

McGRORY, Joy (nee Faulkner) - 24th December 2019 (formerly of Hyacinth Avenue, Ballykelly), beloved wife of the late Billy, much loved mother of Linda and Joanne, mother-in-law of David and Vincent, devoted grandma of Ryan and Emma and dear sister of Faith, Dawn and the late Leonard and Junior. Funeral service in W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Friday 27th December at 1.30pm. Interment afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery