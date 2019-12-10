Derry Death Notices (Updated) - Tuesday 10 December 2019

DONNELL, MARGARET, (née Taggart) December 10th 2019, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Andrew. Late of 20 Irwin Crescent, Claudy. Loving mother of Billy and Mervyn, dear mother-in-law of Myrtle and Jacqueline and devoted Grandmother of Sarah, Ryan, Rachel, Ian, Jonathan and Joshua and loving Great Grandmother of Jasmine, Harley and Hannah. Service of thanksgiving for her life in Upper Cumber Presbyterian Church at 1pm on Friday 13th December followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

WILSON, MYRTLE, December 10th 2019, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jack. A loving mother of Jacqueline, Alan, Pearl, Derek and Mark. Mother-in-law of Maurice, Jim and Sonia. A devoted Grandmother of Samantha and Jonathan and Great Grandmother of Riley. Funeral leaving her late home 13 Summerhill Park, Belmont on Thursday 12th December at 12 noon for 12.30pm service in Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Mc CLOSKEY, CHARLES (Charlie), 9th December, 2019, at Templemoyle Nursing Home, and formerly 6 Desmond Avenue, Claudy, beloved son of the late Hugh and Brigid, much loved brother of Michael, Felix, Annie and Patrick, RIP. His remains will repose at the home of his friends, Lesley and George Craig, from 2.50 pm today (Tuesday 10th), until funeral to St Patrick's Church, Claudy for Requiem Mass at 3pm on Wednesday 11th. Interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, brothers, sisters in law, brother in law, family circle and friends.

NASH, TONY, (formerly of Creggan Heights), beloved son of the late William and Mary-Ann, loving brother to Billy, Jimmy, Maureen, Patsy, Charlie and the late Rita and Angela. Removal Leaving Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home this evening (Tuesday) the 10th lnst. at 6.15pm to St Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.