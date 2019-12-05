Derry Death Notices - Thursday 5th December 2019

BRYSON, Susan (nee Feeney) - 3rd December 2019, beloved wife of William, loving mother of Anne, Kathleen, Frances, Margaret, Brigid, Adrian, Christopher and the late John, a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Funeral from her home, 65 Terrydoo Road, Limavady tomorrow (Friday) at 10.20am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Matthew’s Church, Drumsurn. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11.00pm to 10.00am. Deeply regretted by all the entire family circle. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

FAKLER, Majella - 4th December 2019 at Altnagelvin Hosptital. May she rest in peace. Devoted mother of David, beloved daughter of the late Dave and Hannah, loving partner of Damian, a much loved sister of Jim. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Funeral from her aunt Mary's home, 11 Iniscarn Road, tomorrow (Friday) at 9:20am for 10:00am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial afterwards in the City Cemetery. Our Lady of Knock, pray for her.

McLAUGHLIN, Margaret (nee Carlin) - 4th December 2019, beloved wife of John (formerly of Highmoor), loving mother of Sean, Terence and the late Noleen, mother-in-law of Fiona and Diane and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home, 45 Rossdowney Road, tomorrow (Friday) at 9.25am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.