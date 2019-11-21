Derry Death Notices (upated) - Thursday 21st November 2019

CANNING, Isobel - 21st November 2019 (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, beloved wife of the late Arthur, late of 7 Burnside Gardens, dear sister of May, Eva, Edna, Betty and Mervyn and a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral service in Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church at 1.00pm on Saturday, 23rd November, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wishedm to Cancer Research UK, Sterling House, 3400 John Smith Drive, Oxford Business Park South, Oxford, OX4 2WB. Friends and family welcome to visit Adair & Neely Funeral Home, Foyle Road tomorrow (Friday 22nd November) between 7.00pm-9.00pm. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

FORESTER, Michael - 20th November 2019, 115 Umrycam Road, Park, Co. Derry, at Foyle Hospice, dearly beloved husband of Geraldine and loving father of Claire, Ciara, Martin and Michael, brother of James. Funeral from his late residence at 10.20am on Saturday, 23rd November, to St. Mary's Church, Altinure for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Geraldine, sons, daughter-in-law, daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, brother, nieces, nephews and all the family circle. St. Michael the Archangel, intercede for him, Our Lady of Knock, pray for him. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am.

McMONAGLE, Mary (nee Smyth) - 20th November 201 (peacefully) at Owen Mor Care Home, beloved wife of late William (Winkle), loving mother to Gerry, Hugh, Noel, Helena, Paula, Jacqueline, Sean, Liam and the late baby John, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Helen and the late Jude and Mickey. Funeral leaving her home, 13 lniscarn Crescent, on Saturday, 23rd November, at 9.20am to St Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

McNALLY, Reverend Fr James McNally (Newbridge), RIP - 20th November 2019 (peacefully) at 25 Leitrim Road, Castledawson, formerly parish priest of Newbridge Co. Derry, son of the late Patrick and Susan (Portrush), brother of the late Father Brendan Ardee and Dermot (Portrush). Removal from Teresa McKeever's homem 25 Leitrim Road today (Thursday 21st November) at 6.30pm via Cargin Chapel arriving Church of St Trea, Newbridge, for 7.30pm Mass. Requiem Mass tomorrow (Friday) at 12.00 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing nephew Ronan, niece Roisin, sister-in-law Rita, niece-in-law Joannah, grand-nieces Emma and Nia, grand-nephew John, relatives, friends, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Cardinal Séan Brady, priests, deacons and the religious of the Archdiocese of Armagh and his former parishioners. May he rest in pace. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Trócaire, c/o the McKeever family.