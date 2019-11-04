Derry Death Notices ((updated) - Monday 4th November 2019

BOYD, Margaret Elizabeth (Peggy) nee McCorkell - 3rd November 2019 (peacefully)) at her home, 122 Abbeydale, Waterside (surrounded by her loving family), much loved wife of the late Tommy, devoted mother of Derek, Malcolm, Raymond, Elizabeth and Alastair, loving mother-in-law of Joy, Sheena, Karen, Lisa and the late John, adored grandmother of Emma, Jenny, Mark, Hannah, Sarah, Leona, Amber and Alfie, great-grandmother of Oliver, Charlotte, Scarlett, and Robyn, dear sister of Dessah and the late Gertie. Funeral leaving her late home tomorrow (Tuesday 5th November) at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Kilfennan Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church (Building Fund), c/o Mrs Christine Gardiner, 5 Gortica Road, Drumahoe BT47 3LU. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. The day thou gavest Lord is ended.



DORAN, Margaret (Peggy) - 3rd November 2019 (peacefully) at Seymour Gardens Care Home, beloved daughter of the late James and Margaret, loving sister to Hugh and Bridget Clarke, a dear and loving aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral leaving her home, 54 Great James Street on Wednesday (the 6th. inst) at 9:30a,. to St. Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10:00a.m. Interment afterward in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus. have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes, intercede for her.



DUDDY, Michael (Micky) - 4th November 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of Hazelbank, beloved son of the late Robert and Annie, loving brother to the late Eddie and Bobby, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Removal leaving Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home, William Street, tomorrow (Tuesday 5th inst) at 4.30pm to St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

FEENEY, Charlies - 2nd November 2019 (RIP), beloved husband of Madeleine, loving father of Stephen, Carol and Marie, dear brother of Bernie and a much loved grandfather and father-in-law. Funeral from his home, 133 Meadowvale Park, Limavady tomorrow (Tuesday) at 9.30am for 10 o'clock Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in Christ the King Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

LYNCH, Mary Margaret (Greta), née Donnell - 4th November 2019 (peacefully) at Rushall mNursing Home, ,uch loved wife of James, loving mother of Ann, Trevor, Kenneth and Caroline, dear mother in law of Steve, Ruth,Paula, Ivan much loved grandmother of -Andrea,Claire, Michael, Caitlin, Peter, much adored great grandmother of Megan, dear sister of Thea and the late Norman, Billy and Yvonne. Friends and family welcome at her daughter Caroline's home, 5 Alexander Terrace, Limavady. Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Wednesday in Drumachose Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to WHSCT (NW Cancer Unit) Forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

LYNN, Herbert Wilson - 3rd November 2019 (peacefully) at Brooklands Nursing Home, (in his 90th year), dearly beloved husband of Marion, 14 Draperstown Road, Tobermore, much loved father of Florence, Christine, Nigel, Desmond, Audrey, Charmaine and the late Margaret and a dear father-in-Law, grandfather and great-grandfather. House strictly private. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore this evening (Monday, 4th November) from 7.00pm – 10.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Herbert's life will be held in Tobermore Baptist Church tomorrowe (Tuesday, 5th November) at 2.00pm, preceded by a private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Tobermore Baptist Manse Building Fund, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family and family circle.

McCAFFERTY, Mary Florence (Florrie), née Keenan - 3rd November 2019 (peacefully) at home, beloved wife of the late Eamon, loving mother of Anne-Marie Doherty, Charlie and Sean Devine, Theresa Dunlop and Darren McCafferty, mother-in-law of David, Sue, Siobhan and Gerald and a much loved and adored granny and great-granny. Funeral from her home, 6 Meehan’s Terrace, Waterside tomorrow (Tuesday) at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie, c/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, BT47 2NL or the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.