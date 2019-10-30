Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry Death Notices - Wednesday 30th October 2019

Obituaries

Deaths in Louth - Wednesday June 6th 2016

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Derry Now

HYNDS, Samuel (Sammy), 25 Magherabuoy Road, Portrush - 29th October 2019 (peacefully) at hospital, dearly beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Laura, Alan, Stella and Desmond, father-in-law of William, loving grandfather of Stephen, William, Arlene, Julie and Robert and great-grandfather of Taylor, Rhys, Charlie, Jax and Shania. Funeral from his home on Friday 1st November at 12.00 noon to Ballywillan Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

LEACOCK, Mary Margaret (Maisie), née Donnelly, 24 Glenburn Park, Magherafelt, - 29th October 2019 (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, much loved mother of Trevor and his partner, Nicola, and Judith and her partner, Graham, a beloved grandmother and a dearly loved sister of Sheila (McNickle), Anne (Watt) and the late Desmond and Daniel. Funeral from her home on Friday, November 1st, at 12.45pm to St. Swithin's Parish Church for service at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance NI and Angel Wishes, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by her Family and family circle.

McLAUGHLIN, Kathleen (Castlederg and formerly of Claudy) - 29th October 2019 (peacefully) at Melmount Manor Private Care Home, Strabane, RIP, beloved daughter of the late James and Margaret, loving sister of Margaret (Collins) and the late Helen (Dolan), Johnny, Jim and Robert. Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Claudy tomorrow (Thursday) at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sister, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for her.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie