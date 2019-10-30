Derry Death Notices - Wednesday 30th October 2019

HYNDS, Samuel (Sammy), 25 Magherabuoy Road, Portrush - 29th October 2019 (peacefully) at hospital, dearly beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Laura, Alan, Stella and Desmond, father-in-law of William, loving grandfather of Stephen, William, Arlene, Julie and Robert and great-grandfather of Taylor, Rhys, Charlie, Jax and Shania. Funeral from his home on Friday 1st November at 12.00 noon to Ballywillan Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

LEACOCK, Mary Margaret (Maisie), née Donnelly, 24 Glenburn Park, Magherafelt, - 29th October 2019 (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, much loved mother of Trevor and his partner, Nicola, and Judith and her partner, Graham, a beloved grandmother and a dearly loved sister of Sheila (McNickle), Anne (Watt) and the late Desmond and Daniel. Funeral from her home on Friday, November 1st, at 12.45pm to St. Swithin's Parish Church for service at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance NI and Angel Wishes, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by her Family and family circle.

McLAUGHLIN, Kathleen (Castlederg and formerly of Claudy) - 29th October 2019 (peacefully) at Melmount Manor Private Care Home, Strabane, RIP, beloved daughter of the late James and Margaret, loving sister of Margaret (Collins) and the late Helen (Dolan), Johnny, Jim and Robert. Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Claudy tomorrow (Thursday) at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sister, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for her.