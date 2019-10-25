Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry Death Notices - Friday 25th October 2019

Obituaries

Deaths in Louth - Wednesday June 6th 2016

Derry Death Notices

Reporter:

Derry Now

BOYLE, Bernard (Barney) - 24th October 2019. loving father of Brian, father-in-law of Jennifer, grandfather of Emily, Aaron, Kayla and Daryl and dear brother of Dolores, Dermot, Terry, Philomena, Emmet, Bernadette, Pat, Brigid and Martin. Funeral from his home, 7 Slievemore Park, tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.20am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Barney's remains will be removed from W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton at 12.30pm today (Friday). Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

HOLMES, Eileen - 24th October 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving mother of Mary and Maurice, much loved grandmother of Louise, Bernard, Erin, Don and Mark, dear sister of Theresa. Funeral from her home. 47 Cable Street. tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.20am to St Columba’s Church, Long Tower, for Requiem Mass at 10.00am Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, has mercy on her soul. Our lady of Knock, pray for her.

McDAID, Anthony (Tony), RIP - 24th October 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Teresa, loving father of Michael and Louise, dear son of the late Tony and Pat McDaid, brother of John, Adrian, Paul, Susan, Brendan, Ann and Raymond. Funeral from his home: 14 Maybrook Park, Derry tomorrow (Saturday 26th) at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower followed by interment in City Cemetery. Private family time from 11.00pm to 10.00am please. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie