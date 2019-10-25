Derry Death Notices - Friday 25th October 2019

BOYLE, Bernard (Barney) - 24th October 2019. loving father of Brian, father-in-law of Jennifer, grandfather of Emily, Aaron, Kayla and Daryl and dear brother of Dolores, Dermot, Terry, Philomena, Emmet, Bernadette, Pat, Brigid and Martin. Funeral from his home, 7 Slievemore Park, tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.20am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Barney's remains will be removed from W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton at 12.30pm today (Friday). Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

HOLMES, Eileen - 24th October 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving mother of Mary and Maurice, much loved grandmother of Louise, Bernard, Erin, Don and Mark, dear sister of Theresa. Funeral from her home. 47 Cable Street. tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.20am to St Columba’s Church, Long Tower, for Requiem Mass at 10.00am Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, has mercy on her soul. Our lady of Knock, pray for her.

McDAID, Anthony (Tony), RIP - 24th October 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Teresa, loving father of Michael and Louise, dear son of the late Tony and Pat McDaid, brother of John, Adrian, Paul, Susan, Brendan, Ann and Raymond. Funeral from his home: 14 Maybrook Park, Derry tomorrow (Saturday 26th) at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower followed by interment in City Cemetery. Private family time from 11.00pm to 10.00am please. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.