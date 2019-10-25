Derry Death Notices - Friday 25th October 2019

Contact
Derry Death Notices
BOYLE, Bernard (Barney) - 24th October 2019. loving father of Brian, father-in-law of Jennifer, grandfather of Emily, Aaron, Kayla and Daryl and dear brother of Dolores, Dermot, Terry, Philomena, Emmet, Bernadette, Pat, Brigid and Martin. Funeral from his home, 7 Slievemore Park, tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.20am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Barney's remains will be removed from W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton at 12.30pm today (Friday). Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.
HOLMES, Eileen - 24th October 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving mother of Mary and Maurice, much loved grandmother of Louise, Bernard, Erin, Don and Mark, dear sister of Theresa. Funeral from her home. 47 Cable Street. tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.20am to St Columba’s Church, Long Tower, for Requiem Mass at 10.00am Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, has mercy on her soul. Our lady of Knock, pray for her.
McDAID, Anthony (Tony), RIP - 24th October 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Teresa, loving father of Michael and Louise, dear son of the late Tony and Pat McDaid, brother of John, Adrian, Paul, Susan, Brendan, Ann and Raymond. Funeral from his home: 14 Maybrook Park, Derry tomorrow (Saturday 26th) at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower followed by interment in City Cemetery. Private family time from 11.00pm to 10.00am please. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed the announcement of £60,000 for a new Brooke Park Bowling Club building.
The extraordinary cure of Derry man James Francis O’Kane from semi-paralysis, during a visit to Lourdes in 1932, is recalled in a new book, “The Village of Bernadette
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.