Two suspects sought after attempted van hijacking in Belfast

Detectives are investigating an attempted van hijacking by armed men in Belfast.
The incident happened in the Shaw’s Bridge area in the south of the city at about 2.15pm on Friday.
Police said a man driving the van was blocked from leaving a car park by the driver of a black Astra.
Two masked men got out of the vehicle, one armed with a suspected BB gun, and demanded the keys of the van.
One of the men made off on foot towards Lagan towpath and the other got back into the Astra before driving off towards Milltown Road.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact them on 101.
